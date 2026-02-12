Gold Today Rate, February 12: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The price of gold in India today, Thursday, February 12, is ₹15,840 per gram for 24 karat gold, ₹14,520 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹11,880 per gram for 18 karat gold.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 12, 2026 10:53 AM IST
Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, February 12; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, February 12; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)
Gold Rate Today: In January 2026, gold prices in India hit an all-time peak, continuing their significant rise by almost 20 per cent.

However, gold prices dropped by more than 12 per cent in just 10 days, especially after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget in start of the month, on February 1, 2026.

The 24-karat gold, recognised for its purity and greater value, is mainly bought for investment purposes, whereas 22-karat and 18-karat gold are chiefly utilised in the creation of jewellery.

Gold rate in India today, on February 9 (INR):

Gold prices witnessed a decline across all purity levels today, on Thursday, February 12. according to the latest market update by GoodReturns.

The rate of 24K gold stands at ₹15,840 per gram, down by ₹120, while 22K gold is priced at ₹14,520 per gram, registering a drop of ₹110.

Meanwhile, 18K gold is available at ₹11,880 per gram, marking a decrease of ₹90. The fall in prices reflects the current trend in the domestic bullion market.

Carat-Wise Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Carat  Gram Gold Rate in India Today  Gold Rate in India Yesterday Change
24 Carat 1 ₹15,840 ₹15,960 – ₹120
8 ₹1,26,720 ₹1,27,680 – ₹960
10 ₹1,58,400 ₹1,59,600 – ₹1,200
100 ₹15,84,000 ₹15,96,000 – ₹12,000
22 Carat 1 ₹14,520 ₹14,630 – ₹110
8 ₹1,16,160 ₹1,17,040 – ₹880
10 ₹1,45,200 ₹1,46,300 – ₹1,100
100 ₹14,52,000 ₹14,63,000 – ₹11,000
18 Carat 1 ₹11,880 ₹11,970 – ₹90
8 ₹95,040 ₹95,760 – ₹720
10 ₹1,18,800 ₹1,19,700 – ₹900
100 ₹11,88,000 ₹11,97,000 – ₹9,000

Source: GoodReturns

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities (Per Gram)

Indian City 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today
Chennai ₹15,928 ₹14,600 ₹12,600
Mumbai ₹15,840 ₹14,520 ₹11,880
Delhi ₹15,855 ₹14,535 ₹11,895
Kolkata ₹15,840 ₹14,520 ₹11,880
Bangalore ₹15,840 ₹14,520 ₹11,880
Hyderabad ₹15,840 ₹14,520 ₹11,880
Kerala ₹15,840 ₹14,520 ₹11,880
Pune ₹15,840 ₹14,520 ₹11,880
Vadodara ₹15,845 ₹14,525 ₹11,885
Ahmedabad ₹15,845 ₹14,525 ₹11,885

Source: GoodReturns

