Gold Today Rate, February 10: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, February 10; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)

Gold Rate Today: In January 2026, gold prices in India hit an all-time peak, continuing their significant rise by almost 20 per cent.

However, gold prices dropped by more than 12 per cent in just 10 days, especially after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget on February 1, Sunday.

The 24-karat gold, recognised for its purity and greater value, is mainly bought for investment purposes, whereas 22-karat and 18-karat gold are chiefly utilised in the creation of jewellery.

Gold rate in India today, on February 10 (INR):

After following an upward trend in gold prices yesterday, the rate for yellow metal remained stable.

The price of gold in India today is ₹15,791 per gram for 24 karat gold, ₹14,475 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹11,844 per gram for 18 karat gold.