Gold Today Rate, February 10: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The price of gold in India today, Tuesday, February 10, is ₹15,791 per gram for 24 karat gold, ₹14,475 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹11,844 per gram for 18 karat gold.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 10, 2026 11:04 AM IST
Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, February 10; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, February 10; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)
Make us preferred source on Google

Gold Rate Today: In January 2026, gold prices in India hit an all-time peak, continuing their significant rise by almost 20 per cent.

However, gold prices dropped by more than 12 per cent in just 10 days, especially after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget on February 1, Sunday.

The 24-karat gold, recognised for its purity and greater value, is mainly bought for investment purposes, whereas 22-karat and 18-karat gold are chiefly utilised in the creation of jewellery.

Gold rate in India today, on February 10 (INR):

After following an upward trend in gold prices yesterday, the rate for yellow metal remained stable.

The price of gold in India today is ₹15,791 per gram for 24 karat gold, ₹14,475 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹11,844 per gram for 18 karat gold.

Carat-Wise Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Carat  Gram Gold Rate in India Today  Gold Rate in India Yesterday Change
24 Carat 1 ₹15,791 ₹15,791 0
8 ₹1,26,328 ₹1,26,328 0
10 ₹1,57,910 ₹1,57,910 0
100 ₹15,79,100 ₹15,79,100 0
22 Carat 1 ₹14,475 ₹14,475 0
8 ₹1,15,800 ₹1,15,800 0
10 ₹1,44,750 ₹1,44,750 0
100 ₹14,47,500 ₹14,47,500 0
18 Carat 1 ₹11,844 ₹11,844 0
8 ₹94,752 ₹94,752 0
10 ₹1,18,440 ₹1,18,440 0
100 ₹11,84,400 ₹11,84,400 0

Source: GoodReturns

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities (Per Gram)

Indian City 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today
Chennai ₹15,906 ₹14,580 ₹12,530
Mumbai ₹15,791 ₹14,475 ₹11,844
Delhi ₹15,806 ₹14,490 ₹11,859
Kolkata ₹15,791 ₹14,475 ₹11,844
Bangalore ₹15,791 ₹14,475 ₹11,844
Hyderabad ₹15,791 ₹14,475 ₹11,844
Kerala ₹15,791 ₹14,475 ₹11,844
Pune ₹15,791 ₹14,475 ₹11,844
Vadodara ₹15,796 ₹14,480 ₹11,849
Ahmedabad ₹15,796 ₹14,480 ₹11,849

Source: GoodReturns

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and India are bowling first in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan. (PTI Photo)
T20 World Cup: Pakistan agreeing to play India saves ICC $174 million
Govinda opens up on the incident when a mob tried to surround his house.
Govinda recalls pointing his gun at mob who surrounded his house, claims cops didn't answer his calls: 'I asked them to leave'
Richens called police from his residence and told them that he murdered a woman
‘I’m going to miss GTA’: UK man sobs as he is arrested for murdering ex-girlfriend
Pakistan are scheduled to play India on February 15 in the T20 World Cup 2026. (PHOTO: AP)
T20 World Cup: Pakistan takes U-turn as ICC plays hardball
Sanae Takaichi
In Japan, a charismatic leader and three challenges
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement