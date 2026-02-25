Gold smuggling: ED chargesheet against Kannada actor Ranya Rao, 2 others

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has submitted a prosecution complaint under the PMLA against Kannada actress Ranya Rao, stepdaughter of senior Karnataka police officer K Ramachandra Rao, Telugu actor Tarun Konduru, and hawala dealer Sahil Sakariya Jain before a special court in Bengaluru in an alleged gold smuggling and money laundering case.

An agency spokesperson said on Wednesday that the accused have been charged with the offence of money laundering under Section 3, punishable under Section 4 of the PMLA, 2002.

On March 3 last year, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials had intercepted Ranya at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru on her arrival from Dubai allegedly with a consignment of 14.213 kg of gold (valued at Rs 12.56 crore), which was strapped on her body using bandages.