Gold, Silver Today Rate, 1 February 2026 Live Updates: Silver tumbles 19%, gold slips over 2% as profit booking hits bullion

On a monthly basis, gold gained Rs 27,800, or 20.2 per cent in January, from Rs 1,37,700 per 10 grams at the end of last year. (Pixabay)

Gold, Silver Today Rate, 1 February 2026 Live Updates: Silver prices saw a sharp sell-off on Saturday, plunging nearly 19 per cent to Rs 3.12 lakh per kg, while gold slipped over 2 per cent to Rs 1.65 lakh per 10 grams ahead of the Union Budget 2026, as investors booked profits amid a global market rout triggered by a stronger US dollar.

According to the All India Sarafa Association, silver tumbled Rs 72,500, or 18.85 per cent, to Rs 3,12,000 per kg (inclusive of all taxes), marking a second straight session of steep losses after touching a record high of Rs 4,04,500 per kg on Thursday. Despite the correction, silver closed January with strong gains, rising Rs 73,000, or 30.5 per cent, from Rs 2,39,000 per kg on December 31, 2025.

Story continues below this ad Gold prices also weakened, falling Rs 3,500, or 2.07 per cent, to Rs 1,65,500 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes). In the previous session, gold of 99.9 per cent purity had declined 7.6 per cent after hitting a record Rs 1,83,000 per 10 grams. On a monthly basis, gold gained Rs 27,800, or 20.2 per cent in January, from Rs 1,37,700 per 10 grams at the end of last year. Live Updates Feb 1, 2026 08:57 AM IST Gold, Silver Today Rate, 1 February 2026 Live Updates: Gold, silver futures plunge a day after hitting record highs April-expiry gold contracts on the MCX slid about 9 per cent to an intraday low of Rs 1,67,406 per 10 grams, after scaling a record Rs 1,93,096 per 10 grams in the previous session. The move marked a sharp one-day erosion of nearly 13 per cent, or Rs 25,690 per 10 grams. Silver futures for March delivery plunged even deeper, falling close to 17 per cent to Rs 3,32,002 per kg. This translated into a near 21 per cent drop, or Rs 88,046 per kg, within a single session after the contract had hit an all-time high of Rs 4,20,048 per kg.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd