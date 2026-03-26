Gold, Silver Rate Today, 26 March 2026 Live Updates: Gold prices hold steady amid uncertainty over West Asia ceasefire talks

Gold and Silver Price Today March 26, 2026 in India: Check the price of 18k, 22k, and 24k gold.

Gold, Silver Rate Today, 26 March 2026 Live Updates: Gold prices remained steady on Thursday as investors await clearer signs of progress in Middle East de-escalation efforts and stay cautious ahead of fresh geopolitical developments that could shape safe-haven demand. In India, the gold and silver prices are holding steady on the uptrend that they saw on March 25, with the yellow metal registering Rs 14,409 per gram and the white metal at Rs 234.83 per gram.

Globally, gold prices dropped 0.8% to $4,513.90 per ounce early Thursday, whereas silver prices lost 0.9% to $71.97 an ounce, the Associated Press reported. Spot silver fell 0.1% to $71.19 per ounce today. Spot platinum ​lost 0.7% to $1,906.90, while palladium fell 1.4% to $1,404, Reuters reported.

Story continues below this ad Meanwhile, pressuring bullion, crude oil climbed above $100 ⁠a barrel ‌on Thursday, with the benchmark Brent crude reaching $104.04 a barrel, as of 10:30 AM. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude, meanwhile, dropped to $91.84 per barrel, according to oilprice.com. Live Updates Mar 26, 2026 11:06 AM IST Gold, Silver Rate Today, 26 March 2026 Live: Benchmark Brent crude climbs over $100 a barrel Pressuring bullion, crude oil climbed above $100 ⁠a barrel ‌on Thursday, with the benchmark Brent crude reaching $104.04 a barrel, as of 10:30 AM. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude, meanwhile, dropped to $91.84 per barrel, according to oilprice.com. Mar 26, 2026 11:06 AM IST Gold, Silver Rate Today, 26 March 2026 Live: International gold prices drop by 0.8%, silver loses 0.9% per ounce Globally, gold prices dropped 0.8% to $4,513.90 per ounce early Thursday, whereas silver prices lost 0.9% to $71.97 an ounce, the Associated Press reported. Spot platinum ​lost 0.7% to $1,906.90, while palladium fell 1.4% to $1,404, Reuters reported. US gold futures for April delivery lost 1.2% to $4,500, as of 0300 GMT. Mar 26, 2026 10:48 AM IST Gold, Silver Rate Today, 26 March 2026 Live: Gold prices hold steady amid uncertainty over West Asia ceasefire talks Gold prices remained steady on Thursday as investors await clearer signs of progress in Middle East de-escalation efforts and stay cautious ahead of fresh geopolitical developments that could shape safe-haven demand. In India, the gold and silver prices are holding steady on the uptrend that they saw on March 25, with the yellow metal registering Rs 14,409 per gram and the white metal at Rs 234.83 per gram, according to Groww.in. Mar 26, 2026 10:43 AM IST Good morning, Welcome to our live blog. Follow here for the latest updates on gold and silver prices across the globe today.

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