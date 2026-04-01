Gold Silver Rate Today, April 1: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold prices rose on Wednesday, reaching their highest level in nearly two weeks, supported by a weaker US dollar and hopes of easing tensions in the Middle East. Spot gold increased about 0.4% to around $4,685 per ounce, after touching an intraday high of $4,723 — its highest since March 20. US gold futures also gained 0.8%. The rise followed comments from US President Donald Trump suggesting that the conflict with Iran could end within two to three weeks. This lifted investor sentiment, supported global markets, and pushed the dollar down by 0.2%, making gold more attractive for buyers using other currencies. Meanwhile, silver fell 0.8%, while platinum and palladium posted modest gains.
In India, as of April 1, gold prices stood at Rs 15,148 per gram for 24 karat, Rs 13,885 per gram for 22 karat, and Rs 11,361 per gram for 18 karat gold.
The overall trend remains mixed due to rising crude oil prices, a strong US dollar, and higher US Treasury yields. Crude prices have increased by 1–2%, keeping inflation concerns high. At the same time, higher bond yields and a firm dollar continue to weigh on gold and silver, as they do not offer interest returns.
|City
|10 gram
|100 gram
|1 Kg
|Chennai
|Rs 2,650
|Rs 26,500
|Rs 2,65,000
|Mumbai
|Rs 2,550
|Rs 25,500
|Rs 2,55,000
|Delhi
|Rs 2,550
|Rs 25,500
|Rs 2,55,000
|Kolkata
|Rs 2,550
|Rs 25,500
|Rs 2,55,000
|Bangalore
|Rs 2,550
|Rs 25,500
|Rs 2,55,000
|Hyderabad
|Rs 2,650
|Rs 26,500
|Rs 2,65,000
|Kerala
|Rs 2,650
|Rs 26,500
|Rs 2,65,000
|Pune
|Rs 2,550
|Rs 25,500
|Rs 2,55,000
|Vadodara
|Rs 2,550
|Rs 25,500
|Rs 2,55,000
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 2,550
|Rs 25,500
|Rs 2,55,000
|Gold Type
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|24 Carat
|Rs 1,51,480
|Rs 1,49,510
|+ Rs 1,970
|22 Carat
|Rs 1,38,850
|Rs 1,37,050
|+ Rs 1,800
|18 Carat
|Rs 1,13,610
|Rs 1,12,130
|+ Rs 1,480
|City
|24K Today
|22K Today
|18K Today
|Chennai
|Rs 15,327
|Rs 14,050
|Rs 11,710
|Mumbai
|Rs 15,148
|Rs 13,885
|Rs 11,361
|Delhi
|Rs 15,163
|Rs 13,900
|Rs 11,376
|Kolkata
|Rs 15,148
|Rs 13,885
|Rs 11,361
|Bangalore
|Rs 15,148
|Rs 13,885
|Rs 11,361
|Hyderabad
|Rs 15,148
|Rs 13,885
|Rs 11,361
|Kerala
|Rs 15,148
|Rs 13,885
|Rs 11,361
|Pune
|Rs 15,148
|Rs 13,885
|Rs 11,361
|Vadodara
|Rs 15,153
|Rs 13,890
|Rs 11,366
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 15,153
|Rs 13,890
|Rs 11,366
Source: Good Returns
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram