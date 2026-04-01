Gold Silver Rate Today, April 1: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold prices rose on Wednesday, reaching their highest level in nearly two weeks, supported by a weaker US dollar and hopes of easing tensions in the Middle East. Spot gold increased about 0.4% to around $4,685 per ounce, after touching an intraday high of $4,723 — its highest since March 20. US gold futures also gained 0.8%. The rise followed comments from US President Donald Trump suggesting that the conflict with Iran could end within two to three weeks. This lifted investor sentiment, supported global markets, and pushed the dollar down by 0.2%, making gold more attractive for buyers using other currencies. Meanwhile, silver fell 0.8%, while platinum and palladium posted modest gains.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO In India, as of April 1, gold prices stood at Rs 15,148 per gram for 24 karat, Rs 13,885 per gram for 22 karat, and Rs 11,361 per gram for 18 karat gold. The overall trend remains mixed due to rising crude oil prices, a strong US dollar, and higher US Treasury yields. Crude prices have increased by 1–2%, keeping inflation concerns high. At the same time, higher bond yields and a firm dollar continue to weigh on gold and silver, as they do not offer interest returns. City-wise silver rates today City 10 gram 100 gram 1 Kg Chennai Rs 2,650 Rs 26,500 Rs 2,65,000 Mumbai Rs 2,550 Rs 25,500 Rs 2,55,000 Delhi Rs 2,550 Rs 25,500 Rs 2,55,000 Kolkata Rs 2,550 Rs 25,500 Rs 2,55,000 Bangalore Rs 2,550 Rs 25,500 Rs 2,55,000 Hyderabad Rs 2,650 Rs 26,500 Rs 2,65,000 Kerala Rs 2,650 Rs 26,500 Rs 2,65,000 Pune Rs 2,550 Rs 25,500 Rs 2,55,000 Vadodara Rs 2,550 Rs 25,500 Rs 2,55,000 Ahmedabad Rs 2,550 Rs 25,500 Rs 2,55,000 10 gram gold prices in India Gold Type Today Yesterday Change 24 Carat Rs 1,51,480 Rs 1,49,510 + Rs 1,970 22 Carat Rs 1,38,850 Rs 1,37,050 + Rs 1,800 18 Carat Rs 1,13,610 Rs 1,12,130 + Rs 1,480 City-wise Gold Rates Today (1 gram) City 24K Today 22K Today 18K Today Chennai Rs 15,327 Rs 14,050 Rs 11,710 Mumbai Rs 15,148 Rs 13,885 Rs 11,361 Delhi Rs 15,163 Rs 13,900 Rs 11,376 Kolkata Rs 15,148 Rs 13,885 Rs 11,361 Bangalore Rs 15,148 Rs 13,885 Rs 11,361 Hyderabad Rs 15,148 Rs 13,885 Rs 11,361 Kerala Rs 15,148 Rs 13,885 Rs 11,361 Pune Rs 15,148 Rs 13,885 Rs 11,361 Vadodara Rs 15,153 Rs 13,890 Rs 11,366 Ahmedabad Rs 15,153 Rs 13,890 Rs 11,366 Source: Good Returns