Gold, Silver Rate Today, 5 February 2026 Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty down at opening bell

Track the latest gold and silver prices here (AI image used for representation only).

Gold and silver prices in India staged a strong comeback through Tuesday and Wednesday after sliding earlier in the week. The fresh surge was driven by renewed buying interest from investors after a few days of profit-booking. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures climbed sharply as sentiment improved following losses triggered by global market volatility and movements in the US dollar on February 3. Silver prices also picked up pace, posting solid intraday gains. The rebound in bullion reflects continued demand for precious metals as safe-haven assets amid persistent uncertainty in global financial markets.

Gold and silver futures: MCX gold April futures opened nearly 3% higher at Rs 1,58,420 per 10 grams, compared with the previous close of Rs 1,53,046. Prices later extended gains, and touched an intraday peak of Rs 1,60,755 on Wednesday. MCX silver March futures opened at Rs 2,58,096 per kilogram. Gold price today: Gold prices in India are stable today, with 24-carat gold priced at Rs 1,59,450 per 10 grams. The rate for 22-carat gold stands at Rs 1,46,160 per 10 grams, while 18-carat gold is quoted at Rs 1,19,590 per 10 grams in the domestic market.

Story continues below this ad Why do gold and silver prices change every day? Gold and silver prices in India fluctuate daily due to a mix of global and domestic factors. Trends in international bullion markets and movements in the rupee–US dollar exchange rate play a major role in shaping local prices. Inflation expectations, interest rate changes, and broader economic uncertainty often boost demand for these metals as safe-haven investments. Geopolitical developments, along with routine shifts in supply and demand, also contribute to day-to-day variations in gold and silver rates. Live Updates Feb 5, 2026 09:48 AM IST Gold, Silver Rate Today, 5 February 2026 Live Updates: Silver price in India down by Rs 20 per gram Silver price in India has gone by Rs 20 per gram to stand at Rs 300 now. 1 Kg of silver now costs Rs 3 Lakh. Feb 5, 2026 09:43 AM IST Gold, Silver Rate Today, 5 February 2026 Live Updates: MCX Silver price down by 6% Silver futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) also lost value by 6% in one day as the March deliverable price stood at Rs 2,52,719.00. Feb 5, 2026 09:40 AM IST Gold, Silver Rate Today, 5 February 2026 Live Updates: Gold futures lose steam, price down 1.4% The MCX gold deliverable in April lost the momentum it had gained yesterday as the price of 24 carat gold went down by Rs 2,140.00 (-1.40%) to Rs 1,50,906.00. Feb 5, 2026 09:37 AM IST Gold, Silver Rate Today, 5 February 2026 Live Updates: Stock markets continue muted opening streak The Sensex and Nifty 50 were down at opening bell at the bourses. The Sensex opened down by 150 points, while the Nifty traded below 25,750, down from the previous close of 25,776. The Sensex quickly rose to 83,733 points, only to fall again.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd