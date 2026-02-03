Gold, Silver Rate Today, 3 February 2026 Live Updates: Sensex up 2,500 points, Nifty rises 2.8%; Gold price back on upward trajectory

Gold, silver prices today: Gold price has rebounded today after a brief downward trend. Check prices of gold and silver in your city here.

Gold, Silver Today Rate, 3 February 2026 Live Updates: Gold and silver prices staged a strong rebound on Tuesday, snapping losses from the previous session. Bullion prices had come under pressure earlier after sharp swings across precious metals and the US dollar, triggered by shifting expectations around Federal Reserve leadership following President Donald Trump’s nomination of Kevin Warsh to head the central bank. With markets now bracing for limited macro cues, buying interest returned to safe-haven assets. Adding to the broader macro backdrop, President Trump announced a trade deal with India on Monday that reduces US tariffs on Indian goods to 18% from 50%, in exchange for India halting Russian oil purchases and easing trade barriers.

Silver outperforms gold: Silver outperformed gold, with spot prices surging 5.9% to USD 84.09 per ounce after recent volatility. The metal had touched a record high of USD 121.64 last Thursday. In the broader precious metals complex, spot platinum rose 3% to USD 2,183.64 per ounce, while palladium gained 2.7% to USD 1,765.75. In India, silver is priced at Rs 299 per gram, down Rs 100 from yesterday.

Story continues below this ad Spot gold jumped over 3% to above USD 4,770 per ounce, as per Trading View’s live tracker, recovering from a near one-month low touched a day earlier. US gold futures for April delivery climbed 3.3% to over USD 4,800 per ounce. Gold scaled a record high of USD 5,594.82 last Thursday before retreating. The rebound came as the US Bureau of Labor Statistics confirmed that the closely tracked January employment report will not be released this Friday because of the partial federal shutdown. The shutdown began over the weekend after Congress failed to approve a funding deal for several departments, including the Labor Department. Live Updates

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd