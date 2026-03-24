Gold, Silver Rate Today, 24 March 2026 Live Updates: MCX gold down nearly 5%, silver stages partial recovery after steep fall

Gold and Silver Price Today March 24 in India: Check the price of 18k, 22k, and 24k gold.

Gold, Silver Rate Today, 24 March 2026 Live Updates: Gold and silver prices remained under pressure at the start of the week, with domestic bullion prices extending their recent losing streak amid persistent global uncertainty. However, on Tuesday, the rates of Silver

Gold prices sink to multi-week lows

Gold rates in India continued to slide, marking a fourth straight week of declines. In the latest session, 24-carat gold dropped sharply to Rs 13,565 per gram, falling Rs 1,032 in a single day. In bulk terms, 100 grams of 24K gold fell to Rs 13,56,500 from Rs 14,59,700 – a steep one-day drop of Rs 1,03,200, as per Good Returns.

The metal has now declined for nine consecutive sessions and is trading at its lowest level since early January. Sentiment in the bullion market remains cautious as tensions involving Iran and the United States keep investors wary. The broader conflict in the Middle East continues to stoke concerns around inflation, energy prices, interest rate expectations and currency pressures.