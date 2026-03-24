Gold, Silver Rate Today, 24 March 2026 Live Updates: MCX gold down nearly 5%, silver stages partial recovery after steep fall

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Gold, Silver Rate Today, 24 March 2026 Live Updates: Gold and silver prices remained under pressure at the start of the week, with domestic bullion prices extending their recent losing streak amid persistent global uncertainty. However, on Tuesday, the rates of Silver
Gold rates in India continued to slide, marking a fourth straight week of declines. In the latest session, 24-carat gold dropped sharply to Rs 13,565 per gram, falling Rs 1,032 in a single day. In bulk terms, 100 grams of 24K gold fell to Rs 13,56,500 from Rs 14,59,700 – a steep one-day drop of Rs 1,03,200, as per Good Returns.
The metal has now declined for nine consecutive sessions and is trading at its lowest level since early January. Sentiment in the bullion market remains cautious as tensions involving Iran and the United States keep investors wary. The broader conflict in the Middle East continues to stoke concerns around inflation, energy prices, interest rate expectations and currency pressures.
|Carat
|Gram
|Today (₹)
|Yesterday (₹)
|Change (₹)
|24K
|1g
|14,035
|14,329
|−294
|24K
|8g
|1,12,280
|1,14,632
|−2,352
|24K
|10g
|1,40,350
|1,43,290
|−2,940
|24K
|100g
|14,03,500
|14,32,900
|−29,400
|22K
|1g
|12,865
|13,135
|−270
|22K
|8g
|1,02,920
|1,05,080
|−2,160
|22K
|10g
|1,28,650
|1,31,350
|−2,700
|22K
|100g
|12,86,500
|13,13,500
|−27,000
|18K
|1g
|10,526
|10,747
|−221
|18K
|8g
|84,208
|85,976
|−1,768
|18K
|10g
|1,05,260
|1,07,470
|−2,210
|18K
|100g
|10,52,600
|10,74,700
|−22,100
On the derivatives front, gold futures pared some losses after Donald Trump postponed planned strikes on Iran by five days, citing “productive conversations” with Tehran. Iran denied that any talks had taken place, keeping uncertainty elevated.
Gold futures on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) recovered from intraday lows but remained sharply lower. The MCX Gold April 2, 2026 contract was trading at Rs 1,37,712 per 10 grams, down Rs 6,780 or 4.69% as of 10 pm.
Silver witnessed extreme volatility, logging one of its steepest single-day declines on March 23. Prices slipped below the Rs 2 lakh mark and crashed nearly 12% during the session, Good Returns reported. The metal briefly hit its lower circuit at Rs 2.06 lakh and extended losses to an intraday low near Rs 1.99 lakh per kg. However, it later recovered part of the fall and settled close to Rs 2.20 lakh.
MCX silver futures for May 2026 closed at Rs 2,19,134 per kg, down Rs 7,638 or 3.4%. During the session, prices had plunged Rs 27,129 or 11.96% to touch an intraday low of Rs 1,99,643 per kg. At its lowest point, silver has dropped nearly 55% from its late-January 2026 peak of Rs 4,39,337 per kg. Even at closing levels, prices remain more than 50% below that high.
On March 24, the price jumped and showed signs of recovery.
1 kg: Rs 2.35 lakh (+Rs 5,000)
100 grams: Rs 23,500 (+Rs 500)
10 grams: Rs 2,350 (+50)
Silver declined more than 22% so far in March.
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