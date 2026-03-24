Gold, Silver Rate Today, 24 March 2026 Live Updates: MCX gold down nearly 5%, silver stages partial recovery after steep fall

Gold, Silver Price Today in Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata Live Updates: Gold and silver prices today live updates show bullion extending losses, with domestic retail rates falling and MCX futures witnessing sharp volatility.

By: Express Web Desk
3 min readUpdated: Mar 24, 2026 10:48 AM IST
Gold and Silver Price Today March 24 in India: Check the price of 18k, 22k, and 24k gold.Gold and Silver Price Today March 24 in India: Check the price of 18k, 22k, and 24k gold.
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Gold, Silver Rate Today, 24 March 2026 Live Updates: Gold and silver prices remained under pressure at the start of the week, with domestic bullion prices extending their recent losing streak amid persistent global uncertainty. However, on Tuesday, the rates of Silver

Gold prices sink to multi-week lows

Gold rates in India continued to slide, marking a fourth straight week of declines. In the latest session, 24-carat gold dropped sharply to Rs 13,565 per gram, falling Rs 1,032 in a single day. In bulk terms, 100 grams of 24K gold fell to Rs 13,56,500 from Rs 14,59,700 – a steep one-day drop of Rs 1,03,200, as per Good Returns.

The metal has now declined for nine consecutive sessions and is trading at its lowest level since early January. Sentiment in the bullion market remains cautious as tensions involving Iran and the United States keep investors wary. The broader conflict in the Middle East continues to stoke concerns around inflation, energy prices, interest rate expectations and currency pressures.

Latest gold rates in India today

 
COMMODITY · MARCH 24, 2026
Gold Rates Today in India
24K · 22K · 18K · Price per gram in INR · Last updated: March 24, 2026
24K / gram
₹14,035
22K / gram
₹12,865
18K / gram
₹10,526
24K change/g
−₹294
24K
1 gram
Today
 
₹14,035
−₹294
24K
8 grams
Today
 
₹1,12,280
−₹2,352
24K
10 grams
Today
 
₹1,40,350
−₹2,940
24K
100 grams
Today
 
₹14,03,500
−₹29,400
22K
1 gram
Today
 
₹12,865
−₹270
22K
8 grams
Today
 
₹1,02,920
−₹2,160
22K
10 grams
Today
 
₹1,28,650
−₹2,700
22K
100 grams
Today
 
₹12,86,500
−₹27,000
18K
1 gram
Today
 
₹10,526
−₹221
18K
8 grams
Today
 
₹84,208
−₹1,768
18K
10 grams
Today
 
₹1,05,260
−₹2,210
18K
100 grams
Today
 
₹10,52,600
−₹22,100
Carat Gram Today (₹) Yesterday (₹) Change (₹)
24K 1g 14,035 14,329 −294
24K 8g 1,12,280 1,14,632 −2,352
24K 10g 1,40,350 1,43,290 −2,940
24K 100g 14,03,500 14,32,900 −29,400
22K 1g 12,865 13,135 −270
22K 8g 1,02,920 1,05,080 −2,160
22K 10g 1,28,650 1,31,350 −2,700
22K 100g 12,86,500 13,13,500 −27,000
18K 1g 10,526 10,747 −221
18K 8g 84,208 85,976 −1,768
18K 10g 1,05,260 1,07,470 −2,210
18K 100g 10,52,600 10,74,700 −22,100
Click column headers to sort · All figures in ₹ (INR)
▼ 24 Carat — Day's Drop
1g
 
−₹294
8g
 
−₹2,352
10g
 
−₹2,940
100g
 
−₹29,400
▼ 22 Carat — Day's Drop
1g
 
−₹270
8g
 
−₹2,160
10g
 
−₹2,700
100g
 
−₹27,000
▼ 18 Carat — Day's Drop
1g
 
−₹221
8g
 
−₹1,768
10g
 
−₹2,210
100g
 
−₹22,100
Source: Good Returns · Data as of March 24, 2026 · Rates are indicative and do not include GST, TCS and other levies. For exact rates contact your local jeweller.
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MCX gold trims losses after sharp fall

On the derivatives front, gold futures pared some losses after Donald Trump postponed planned strikes on Iran by five days, citing “productive conversations” with Tehran. Iran denied that any talks had taken place, keeping uncertainty elevated.

Gold futures on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) recovered from intraday lows but remained sharply lower. The MCX Gold April 2, 2026 contract was trading at Rs 1,37,712 per 10 grams, down Rs 6,780 or 4.69% as of 10 pm.

Silver prices today

Silver witnessed extreme volatility, logging one of its steepest single-day declines on March 23. Prices slipped below the Rs 2 lakh mark and crashed nearly 12% during the session, Good Returns reported. The metal briefly hit its lower circuit at Rs 2.06 lakh and extended losses to an intraday low near Rs 1.99 lakh per kg. However, it later recovered part of the fall and settled close to Rs 2.20 lakh.

MCX silver futures for May 2026 closed at Rs 2,19,134 per kg, down Rs 7,638 or 3.4%. During the session, prices had plunged Rs 27,129 or 11.96% to touch an intraday low of Rs 1,99,643 per kg. At its lowest point, silver has dropped nearly 55% from its late-January 2026 peak of Rs 4,39,337 per kg. Even at closing levels, prices remain more than 50% below that high.

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On March 24, the price jumped and showed signs of recovery.

Silver rates in India today

1 kg: Rs 2.35 lakh (+Rs 5,000)

100 grams: Rs 23,500 (+Rs 500)

10 grams: Rs 2,350 (+50)

Silver declined more than 22% so far in March.

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