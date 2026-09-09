Gold Rate Today, September 9: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,431 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 14,145 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,573 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
The price of 24K gold today, September 9, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 15,431 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 104 over that on September 8.
Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 14,145 per gram and Rs 11,573 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 95 and Rs 78 respectively over the prices on September 8.
Global gold and silver prices experienced a brief drop as international panic eased, even under heavy 15% tariffs. Still, persistent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continue to drive daily price volatility in precious metals.
|Purity
|Grams
|Today (INR)
|24 Carat
|10g
|Rs 15,431
|22 Carat
|10g
|Rs 14,145
|18 Carat
|10g
|Rs 11,573
|City
|24K
|22K
|18K
|Chennai
|Rs 15,431
|Rs 14,145
|Rs 11,915
|Mumbai
|Rs 15,431
|Rs 14,145
|Rs 11,573
|Delhi
|Rs 15,446
|Rs 14,160
|Rs 11,588
|Kolkata
|Rs 15,431
|Rs 14,145
|Rs 11,573
|Bangalore
|Rs 15,431
|Rs 14,145
|Rs 11,573
|Hyderabad
|Rs 15,431
|Rs 14,145
|Rs 11,573
|Pune
|Rs 15,431
|Rs 14,145
|Rs 11,573
|Vadodara
|Rs 15,436
|Rs 14,150
|Rs 11,578
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 15,436
|Rs 14,150
|Rs 11,578
Tensions escalated after the U.S. targeted five Iranian oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman and near Kharg Island, citing two recent missile strikes by Tehran against an American warship.
In retaliation for Tuesday’s strikes, Iran launched missiles at U.S. forces at Jordan’s Al Azraq base and claimed it inflicted severe damage on eight tankers and at least two American vessels.
A temporary pause in military action briefly took hold following an unexpected 60-day ceasefire brokered by Washington and Tehran in mid-June 2026, aimed at arresting open hostilities and securing vital maritime trade routes. However, a continuous barrage of missile strikes and ongoing threats directed at merchant vessels rapidly dissolved the fragile pact, driving both nations to formally discard the truce and resume direct combat operations.
As formal diplomatic channels collapsed entirely, severe fluctuations across global energy markets propelled investors toward gold as a reliable safe haven asset. Local precious metal markets directly reflected these macro financial pressures, with domestic gold prices swinging in step with international spot benchmarks, altered import duty structures, and foreign exchange rate shifts.