Gold Rate Today, September 9: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,431 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 14,145 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,573 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, September 9, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 15,431 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 104 over that on September 8.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 14,145 per gram and Rs 11,573 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 95 and Rs 78 respectively over the prices on September 8.

Global gold and silver prices experienced a brief drop as international panic eased, even under heavy 15% tariffs. Still, persistent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continue to drive daily price volatility in precious metals.