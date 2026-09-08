Gold Rate Today, September 8: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,535 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 14,240 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,651 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
The price of 24K gold today, September 8, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 15,535 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 186 over that on September 7.
Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 14,240 per gram and Rs 11,651 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 110 and Rs 90 respectively over the prices on September 7.
Rajeev Sharan, Head of Research at Brickwork Ratings noted, “Gold prices are likely to stay under pressure over the next two weeks. At home, healthy FCNR(B) deposit inflows have helped the rupee stay strong, and a stronger rupee usually keeps local gold prices in check even when global prices hold steady”.
He further added, “The bigger factor is the US Federal Reserve, which will announce its rate decision on September 16. After Chair Kevin Warsh struck a hawkish tone at Jackson Hole, the market is now almost evenly divided on whether the Fed will raise rates by a quarter point or hold them at the current 3.50 to 3.75%”.
|Purity
|Grams
|Today (INR)
|24 Carat
|10g
|Rs 15,535
|22 Carat
|10g
|Rs 14,240
|18 Carat
|10g
|Rs 11,651
|City
|24K
|22K
|18K
|Chennai
|Rs 15,567
|Rs 14,270
|Rs 12,040
|Mumbai
|Rs 15,535
|Rs 14,240
|Rs 11,651
|Delhi
|Rs 15,550
|Rs 14,255
|Rs 11,666
|Kolkata
|Rs 15,535
|Rs 14,240
|Rs 11,651
|Bangalore
|Rs 15,535
|Rs 14,240
|Rs 11,651
|Hyderabad
|Rs 15,535
|Rs 14,240
|Rs 11,651
|Pune
|Rs 15,535
|Rs 14,240
|Rs 11,651
|Vadodara
|Rs 15,540
|Rs 14,245
|Rs 11,656
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 15,540
|Rs 14,245
|Rs 11,656
Al Jazeera noted that Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Mohammed Al-Ansari, warned U.S. media that reopening the Strait of Hormuz is critical, cautioning that an ongoing crisis risks a global “industrial catastrophe.”
The warning comes as Kpler tracking data reveals that daily transits through the strait dropped to an average of just 10 commodity vessels over the last 10 days, the lowest traffic since May following U.S. and Iranian strikes on oil tankers.
Hisham Al-Omeisy, senior Yemen adviser at the European Institute of Peace, warned Al Jazeera that the Yemeni government’s latest counteroffensive against Houthi forces effectively dismantles the 2022 ceasefire and further escalates regional friction.
A temporary pause in military action briefly took hold following an unexpected 60-day ceasefire brokered by Washington and Tehran in mid-June 2026, aimed at arresting open hostilities and securing vital maritime trade routes. However, a continuous barrage of missile strikes and ongoing threats directed at merchant vessels rapidly dissolved the fragile pact, driving both nations to formally discard the truce and resume direct combat operations.
As formal diplomatic channels collapsed entirely, severe fluctuations across global energy markets propelled investors toward gold as a reliable safe haven asset. Local precious metal markets directly reflected these macro financial pressures, with domestic gold prices swinging in step with international spot benchmarks, altered import duty structures, and foreign exchange rate shifts.