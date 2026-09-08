Gold Rate Today, September 8: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,535 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 14,240 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,651 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,535 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 14,240 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,651 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, September 8, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 15,535 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 186 over that on September 7.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 14,240 per gram and Rs 11,651 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 110 and Rs 90 respectively over the prices on September 7.

Rajeev Sharan, Head of Research at Brickwork Ratings noted, “Gold prices are likely to stay under pressure over the next two weeks. At home, healthy FCNR(B) deposit inflows have helped the rupee stay strong, and a stronger rupee usually keeps local gold prices in check even when global prices hold steady”.