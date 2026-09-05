Gold Rate Today, September 5: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹15,480 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs ₹14,190 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹11,610 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,480 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 14,190 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,610 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, September 5, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 15,480 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 186 over that on September 4.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 14,190 per gram and Rs 11,610 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 170 and Rs 139 respectively over the prices on September 4.

Gold and silver prices took a short dip when international panic subsided, despite high 15% tax rates. However, ongoing turmoil in the Middle East has kept precious metal markets fluctuating day to day.