Gold Rate Today, September 5: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,480 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 14,190 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,610 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
The price of 24K gold today, September 5, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 15,480 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 186 over that on September 4.
Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 14,190 per gram and Rs 11,610 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 170 and Rs 139 respectively over the prices on September 4.
Gold and silver prices took a short dip when international panic subsided, despite high 15% tax rates. However, ongoing turmoil in the Middle East has kept precious metal markets fluctuating day to day.
|Purity
|Grams
|Today (INR)
|24 Carat
|10g
|Rs 15,480
|22 Carat
|10g
|Rs 14,190
|18 Carat
|10g
|Rs 11,610
|City
|24K
|22K
|18K
|Chennai
|Rs 15,667
|Rs 14,361
|Rs 12,131
|Mumbai
|Rs 15,480
|Rs 14,190
|Rs 11,610
|Delhi
|Rs 15,495
|Rs 14,205
|Rs 11,625
|Kolkata
|Rs 15,480
|Rs 14,190
|Rs 11,610
|Bangalore
|Rs 15,480
|Rs 14,190
|Rs 11,610
|Hyderabad
|Rs 15,480
|Rs 14,190
|Rs 11,610
|Pune
|Rs 15,480
|Rs 14,190
|Rs 11,610
|Vadodara
|Rs 15,485
|Rs 14,195
|Rs 11,615
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 15,485
|Rs 14,195
|Rs 11,615
U.S. President Donald Trump has reiterated his threat to strike Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain facility “very soon,” repeating a warning first made in mid-July. In response, Iranian Air Defence Commander Brigadier-General Alireza Elhami declared that Iran remains “ready for any kind of confrontation” as threats persist.
The U.S. State Department informed Al Jazeera that Washington does not back any proposal to expel Palestinians, rejecting Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz’s stance that depopulating Gaza is the sole path forward.
Crude oil prices reached a six-week high on Thursday, driven by signs of tightening global supplies. Joint tracking data from Bloomberg, Kpler, and Vortexa revealed that Saudi Arabia’s August crude exports dropped to roughly 3 million barrels per day marking a nine year low. Meanwhile, escalating military exchanges between the U.S. and Iran have dimmed prospects for a full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz in the near term.
A brief lull in military clashes followed a surprise 60-day ceasefire negotiated by Washington and Tehran in mid-June 2026 to halt hostilities and safeguard critical shipping lanes. However, relentless missile strikes and persistent threats against commercial vessels quickly shattered the fragile deal, prompting both countries to scrap the agreement and restart active fighting.
With formal diplomatic avenues completely collapsed, sharp volatility across energy markets drove investors toward gold as a safe-haven asset. Domestic bullion markets mirrored these broader financial strains, with local gold prices fluctuating in line with international spot rates, shifting import tariffs, and currency movements.