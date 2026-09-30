Gold Rate Today, September 30: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

The gold price in India today stands at Rs 14,957 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 13,710 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,218 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 14,957 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 13,710 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,218 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, September 30, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,957 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 77 over that on September 29.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,710 per gram and Rs 11,218 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking an increase of Rs 70 and Rs 58 respectively over the prices on September 29.

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Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com says that, “MCX October gold closed at ₹1,46,247 per 10 grams on September 29, down ₹557 or 0.38%. The contract had fallen 2.7% on September 28. December gold was around ₹1,48,766 in Tuesday trading. December silver was around ₹2,25,945, down 0.91%. The correction has been sharp. Gold has fallen from around ₹1.54 lakh per 10 grams in mid-September to about ₹1.46 lakh.”