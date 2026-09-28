Gold Rate Today, September 28: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,017 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 13,765 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,263 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
The price of 24K gold today, September 28, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 15,017 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 251 over that on September 27.
Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,765 per gram and Rs 11,263 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 230 and Rs 188 respectively over the prices on September 27.
Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com says that “Indian bullion markets are starting the week on a mixed note. Gold remains under pressure, while silver is showing some early recovery. On MCX, October gold was around ₹1,50,701 per 10 grams in the early September 28 session. The Silver Mini contract was around ₹2,36,680 per kg. These were early-session prices and not closing levels.”
He further added that, “The pressure on gold is coming mainly from global markets. Spot gold fell 1.5% to around $4,224 an ounce on September 28. US gold futures were around $4,258 an ounce. Higher oil prices are adding to inflation concerns. This is keeping expectations of further US rate hikes in focus. A stronger dollar and higher interest rates can weigh on non-yielding assets such as gold.”
|Purity
|Grams
|Today (INR)
|24 Carat
|10g
|Rs 15,017
|22 Carat
|10g
|Rs 13,765
|18 Carat
|10g
|Rs 11,263
|City
|24K
|22K
|18K
|Chennai
|Rs 15,017
|Rs 13,765
|Rs 11,535
|Mumbai
|Rs 15,017
|Rs 13,765
|Rs 11,263
|Delhi
|Rs 15,032
|Rs 13,780
|Rs 11,278
|Kolkata
|Rs 15,017
|Rs 13,765
|Rs 11,263
|Bangalore
|Rs 15,017
|Rs 13,765
|Rs 11,263
|Hyderabad
|Rs 15,017
|Rs 13,765
|Rs 11,263
|Pune
|Rs 15,017
|Rs 13,765
|Rs 11,263
|Vadodara
|Rs 15,022
|Rs 13,770
|Rs 11,268
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 15,022
|Rs 13,770
|Rs 11,268
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi declared that Tehran is ready for “real diplomacy” but prepared for full-scale conflict should the US launch further strikes. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump expressed expectations for upcoming talks this week, asserting that Washington will achieve a decisive outcome shortly.
AL Jazeera noted that the Pentagon has denied Iranian assertions that its military captured a high-tech US underwater drone in the strategic Strait of Hormuz. In a separate development, British police arrested five suspects near a UK airbase tied to US operations against Iran on suspicion of terrorism and explosives violations.
A 60 day maritime armistice brokered by the United States and Iran in mid-June 2026 to secure vital commercial shipping lanes has collapsed, giving way to renewed missile strikes and escalating naval hazards. Following the official breakdown of the agreement, both nations resumed active military operations and severed all formal diplomatic channels.
The sudden disruption to global energy markets has triggered a major safe-haven rally, driving domestic gold prices sharply higher alongside international spot benchmarks, recent import tax revisions, and foreign exchange volatility.