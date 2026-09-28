Gold Rate Today, September 28: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,017 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 13,765 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,263 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,017 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 13,765 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,263 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, September 28, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 15,017 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 251 over that on September 27.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,765 per gram and Rs 11,263 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 230 and Rs 188 respectively over the prices on September 27.

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Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com says that “Indian bullion markets are starting the week on a mixed note. Gold remains under pressure, while silver is showing some early recovery. On MCX, October gold was around ₹1,50,701 per 10 grams in the early September 28 session. The Silver Mini contract was around ₹2,36,680 per kg. These were early-session prices and not closing levels.”