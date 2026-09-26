Gold Rate Today, September 26: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,268 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 13,995 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,451 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
The price of 24K gold today, September 26, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 15,268 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 16 over that on September 25.
Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,995 per gram and Rs 11,451 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 15 and Rs 12 respectively over the prices on September 25.
|Purity
|Grams
|Today (INR)
|24 Carat
|10g
|Rs 15,268
|22 Carat
|10g
|Rs 13,995
|18 Carat
|10g
|Rs 11,451
|City
|24K
|22K
|18K
|Chennai
|Rs 15,273
|Rs 14,000
|Rs 11,770
|Mumbai
|Rs 15,268
|Rs 13,995
|Rs 11,451
|Delhi
|Rs 15,283
|Rs 14,010
|Rs 11,466
|Kolkata
|Rs 15,268
|Rs 13,995
|Rs 11,451
|Bangalore
|Rs 15,268
|Rs 13,995
|Rs 11,451
|Hyderabad
|Rs 15,268
|Rs 13,995
|Rs 11,451
|Pune
|Rs 15,268
|Rs 13,995
|Rs 11,451
|Vadodara
|Rs 15,273
|Rs 14,000
|Rs 11,456
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 15,273
|Rs 14,000
|Rs 11,456
Iran has outlined a seven-day roadmap designed to halt ongoing hostilities, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirming that Tehran stands ready to execute the plan immediately upon U.S. consent. In response, State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott told Al Jazeera that Washington has maintained an open channel for diplomatic engagement from the outset, stressing that responsibility for any stalemate does not lie with the United States.
Al Jazeera noted that global fuel costs have reached unprecedented peaks as escalating Middle East tensions directly destabilize energy markets. Reflecting this worldwide surge, data from the American Automobile Association (AAA) shows U.S. diesel prices climbing to a record $6.50 per gallon on Friday—a sharp increase from $5.61 just one month prior.
A 60 day maritime armistice brokered by the United States and Iran in mid-June 2026 to secure vital commercial shipping lanes has collapsed, giving way to renewed missile strikes and escalating naval hazards. Following the official breakdown of the agreement, both nations resumed active military operations and severed all formal diplomatic channels.
The sudden disruption to global energy markets has triggered a major safe-haven rally, driving domestic gold prices sharply higher alongside international spot benchmarks, recent import tax revisions, and foreign exchange volatility.