Gold Rate Today, September 26: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,268 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 13,995 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,451 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

Written by: Aanya Mehta
3 min readUpdated: Sep 26, 2026 10:18 AM IST
gold rateThe gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,268 per gram for 24 carat gold,  Rs 13,995 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,451 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
Make us preferred source on Google

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,268 per gram for 24 carat gold,  Rs 13,995 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,451 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, September 26, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 15,268 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 16 over that on September 25.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,995 per gram and Rs 11,451 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 15 and Rs 12 respectively over the prices on September 25.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.
Also Read | US-Iran War Live News Updates: Iran sends latest proposal to US to end war, reopen Hormuz within a week
Purity Grams Today (INR)
24 Carat 10g Rs 15,268
22 Carat 10g Rs 13,995
18 Carat 10g Rs 11,451

City Wise Rate

City 24K 22K 18K
Chennai Rs 15,273 Rs 14,000 Rs 11,770
Mumbai Rs 15,268 Rs 13,995 Rs 11,451
Delhi Rs 15,283 Rs 14,010 Rs 11,466
Kolkata Rs 15,268 Rs 13,995 Rs 11,451
Bangalore Rs 15,268 Rs 13,995 Rs 11,451
Hyderabad Rs 15,268 Rs 13,995 Rs 11,451
Pune Rs 15,268 Rs 13,995 Rs 11,451
Vadodara Rs 15,273 Rs 14,000 Rs 11,456
Ahmedabad Rs 15,273 Rs 14,000 Rs 11,456

Tensions in West Asia

Iran has outlined a seven-day roadmap designed to halt ongoing hostilities, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirming that Tehran stands ready to execute the plan immediately upon U.S. consent. In response, State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott told Al Jazeera that Washington has maintained an open channel for diplomatic engagement from the outset, stressing that responsibility for any stalemate does not lie with the United States.

Also Read | Trump rejects Iran’s 7-day peace proposal, war likely to resume after US polls

Al Jazeera noted that global fuel costs have reached unprecedented peaks as escalating Middle East tensions directly destabilize energy markets. Reflecting this worldwide surge, data from the American Automobile Association (AAA) shows U.S. diesel prices climbing to a record $6.50 per gallon on Friday—a sharp increase from $5.61 just one month prior.

A 60 day maritime armistice brokered by the United States and Iran in mid-June 2026 to secure vital commercial shipping lanes has collapsed, giving way to renewed missile strikes and escalating naval hazards. Following the official breakdown of the agreement, both nations resumed active military operations and severed all formal diplomatic channels.

The sudden disruption to global energy markets has triggered a major safe-haven rally, driving domestic gold prices sharply higher alongside international spot benchmarks, recent import tax revisions, and foreign exchange volatility.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Sep 26: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments