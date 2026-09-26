Gold Rate Today, September 26: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,268 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 13,995 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,451 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,268 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 13,995 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,451 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, September 26, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 15,268 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 16 over that on September 25.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,995 per gram and Rs 11,451 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 15 and Rs 12 respectively over the prices on September 25.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Purity Grams Today (INR) 24 Carat 10g Rs 15,268 22 Carat 10g Rs 13,995 18 Carat 10g Rs 11,451

City Wise Rate

City 24K 22K 18K Chennai Rs 15,273 Rs 14,000 Rs 11,770 Mumbai Rs 15,268 Rs 13,995 Rs 11,451 Delhi Rs 15,283 Rs 14,010 Rs 11,466 Kolkata Rs 15,268 Rs 13,995 Rs 11,451 Bangalore Rs 15,268 Rs 13,995 Rs 11,451 Hyderabad Rs 15,268 Rs 13,995 Rs 11,451 Pune Rs 15,268 Rs 13,995 Rs 11,451 Vadodara Rs 15,273 Rs 14,000 Rs 11,456 Ahmedabad Rs 15,273 Rs 14,000 Rs 11,456

Tensions in West Asia

Iran has outlined a seven-day roadmap designed to halt ongoing hostilities, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirming that Tehran stands ready to execute the plan immediately upon U.S. consent. In response, State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott told Al Jazeera that Washington has maintained an open channel for diplomatic engagement from the outset, stressing that responsibility for any stalemate does not lie with the United States.