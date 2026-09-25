Gold Rate Today, September 25: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,284 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 14,010 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,463 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
The price of 24K gold today, September 25, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 15,284 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 16 over that on September 24.
Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 14,010 per gram and Rs 11,463 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking an increase of Rs 15 and Rs 12 respectively over the prices on September 24.
Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com says that “Indian bullion markets remain under pressure after a volatile week. On MCX, October gold was around ₹1,50,841 per 10 grams in the early September 25 session. December silver was around ₹2,34,030 per kg. Both contracts were trading lower. The weakness is being driven mainly by the global interest-rate outlook. The US Federal Reserve raised its policy rate to 3.75%-4.00% earlier this month. Markets are now reassessing the possibility of further rate hikes.”
He further added, “Leveraged traders should be more cautious. Recent price swings show that moves can be large and fast. Position sizes should remain controlled. Stop-losses should be clearly defined before entering trades. The next major cues will come from US rate expectations, Treasury yields, the dollar and geopolitical developments.”
|Purity
|Grams
|Today (INR)
|24 Carat
|10g
|Rs 15,284
|22 Carat
|10g
|Rs 14,010
|18 Carat
|10g
|Rs 11,463
|City
|24K
|22K
|18K
|Chennai
|Rs 15,284
|Rs 14,010
|Rs 11,780
|Mumbai
|Rs 15,284
|Rs 14,010
|Rs 11,463
|Delhi
|Rs 15,299
|Rs 14,025
|Rs 11,478
|Kolkata
|Rs 15,284
|Rs 14,010
|Rs 11,463
|Bangalore
|Rs 15,284
|Rs 14,010
|Rs 11,463
|Hyderabad
|Rs 15,284
|Rs 14,010
|Rs 11,463
|Pune
|Rs 15,284
|Rs 14,010
|Rs 11,463
|Vadodara
|Rs 15,289
|Rs 14,015
|Rs 11,468
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 15,289
|Rs 14,010
|Rs 11,468
Chiefs of staff from Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Pakistan are preparing for an urgent military summit in the wake of recent Houthi strikes on Saudi territory, according to the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Meanwhile, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed Tehran’s desire for Washington to rejoin the Memorandum of Understanding before the November U.S. midterm elections.
Al Jazeera noted that these dual developments highlight how regional security anxieties and high-stakes diplomatic maneuvering are unfolding simultaneously.
A short-lived pause in fighting, initially arranged by Washington and Tehran in mid-June 2026 as a 60-day armistice to protect merchant maritime corridors, rapidly disintegrated beneath a relentless wave of targeted missile strikes and ongoing hazards to commercial ships. As both nations formally abandoned the tenuous agreement and resumed active hostilities, official diplomatic communications broke down completely.
The swift escalation of turbulence across international energy markets compelled investors to seek refuge in gold as the premier safe haven investment, propelling local bullion valuations upward alongside global spot market trends, revised import duty policies, and foreign exchange market swings.