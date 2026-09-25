Gold Rate Today, September 25: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,284 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 14,010 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,463 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,284 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 14,010 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,463 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, September 25, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 15,284 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 16 over that on September 24.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 14,010 per gram and Rs 11,463 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking an increase of Rs 15 and Rs 12 respectively over the prices on September 24.

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Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com says that “Indian bullion markets remain under pressure after a volatile week. On MCX, October gold was around ₹1,50,841 per 10 grams in the early September 25 session. December silver was around ₹2,34,030 per kg. Both contracts were trading lower. The weakness is being driven mainly by the global interest-rate outlook. The US Federal Reserve raised its policy rate to 3.75%-4.00% earlier this month. Markets are now reassessing the possibility of further rate hikes.”