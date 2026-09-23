Gold Rate Today, September 23: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,420 per gram for 24 carat gold,  Rs 14,135 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,565 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

Written by: Aanya Mehta
3 min readSep 23, 2026 10:37 AM IST
gold rateThe gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,420 per gram for 24 carat gold,  Rs 14,135 er gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,565 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
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Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,420 per gram for 24 carat gold,  Rs 14,135 er gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,565 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, September 23, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 15,420 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 87 over that on September 22.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 14,135 per gram and Rs 11,565 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking an increase of Rs 80 and Rs 65 respectively over the prices on September 22.

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Also Read | World News Live Updates: US, Iran hold talks hours after Trump threatens to ‘annihilate’ iran
Purity Grams Today (INR)
24 Carat 10g Rs 15,420
22 Carat 10g Rs 14,135
18 Carat 10g Rs 11,565

City Wise Rate

City 24K 22K 18K
Chennai Rs 15,420 Rs 14,135 Rs 11,905
Mumbai Rs 15,420 Rs 14,135 Rs 11,565
Delhi Rs 15,435 Rs 14,150 Rs 11,580
Kolkata Rs 15,475 Rs 14,135 Rs 11,565
Bangalore Rs 15,420 Rs 14,135 Rs 11,565
Hyderabad Rs 15,420 Rs 14,135 Rs 11,565
Pune Rs 15,420 Rs 14,135 Rs 11,565
Vadodara Rs 15,425 Rs 14,140 Rs 11,570
Ahmedabad Rs 15,425 Rs 14,140 Rs 11,570

Tensions in West Asia

According to Al Jazeera  U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the UN General Assembly that American officials held a “very good” three hour meeting with Iranian leaders, with state media confirming talks between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. As President Trump signaled another meeting will occur in the “very near future,” Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani warned the assembly that the region faces one of its most dangerous periods due to the U.S.-Israel war on Iran, calling for immediate diplomatic solutions.

A short-lived pause in fighting, initially arranged by Washington and Tehran in mid-June 2026 as a 60-day armistice to protect merchant maritime corridors, rapidly disintegrated beneath a relentless wave of targeted missile strikes and ongoing hazards to commercial ships. As both nations formally abandoned the tenuous agreement and resumed active hostilities, official diplomatic communications broke down completely.

The swift escalation of turbulence across international energy markets compelled investors to seek refuge in gold as the premier safe haven investment, propelling local bullion valuations upward alongside global spot market trends, revised import duty policies, and foreign exchange market swings.

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