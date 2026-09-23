Gold Rate Today, September 23: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,420 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 14,135 er gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,565 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,420 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 14,135 er gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,565 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, September 23, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 15,420 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 87 over that on September 22.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 14,135 per gram and Rs 11,565 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking an increase of Rs 80 and Rs 65 respectively over the prices on September 22.

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Purity Grams Today (INR) 24 Carat 10g Rs 15,420 22 Carat 10g Rs 14,135 18 Carat 10g Rs 11,565

City Wise Rate

City 24K 22K 18K Chennai Rs 15,420 Rs 14,135 Rs 11,905 Mumbai Rs 15,420 Rs 14,135 Rs 11,565 Delhi Rs 15,435 Rs 14,150 Rs 11,580 Kolkata Rs 15,475 Rs 14,135 Rs 11,565 Bangalore Rs 15,420 Rs 14,135 Rs 11,565 Hyderabad Rs 15,420 Rs 14,135 Rs 11,565 Pune Rs 15,420 Rs 14,135 Rs 11,565 Vadodara Rs 15,425 Rs 14,140 Rs 11,570 Ahmedabad Rs 15,425 Rs 14,140 Rs 11,570

Tensions in West Asia

According to Al Jazeera U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the UN General Assembly that American officials held a “very good” three hour meeting with Iranian leaders, with state media confirming talks between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. As President Trump signaled another meeting will occur in the “very near future,” Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani warned the assembly that the region faces one of its most dangerous periods due to the U.S.-Israel war on Iran, calling for immediate diplomatic solutions.