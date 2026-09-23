Gold Rate Today, September 23: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,420 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 14,135 er gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,565 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
The price of 24K gold today, September 23, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 15,420 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 87 over that on September 22.
Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 14,135 per gram and Rs 11,565 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking an increase of Rs 80 and Rs 65 respectively over the prices on September 22.
|Purity
|Grams
|Today (INR)
|24 Carat
|10g
|Rs 15,420
|22 Carat
|10g
|Rs 14,135
|18 Carat
|10g
|Rs 11,565
|City
|24K
|22K
|18K
|Chennai
|Rs 15,420
|Rs 14,135
|Rs 11,905
|Mumbai
|Rs 15,420
|Rs 14,135
|Rs 11,565
|Delhi
|Rs 15,435
|Rs 14,150
|Rs 11,580
|Kolkata
|Rs 15,475
|Rs 14,135
|Rs 11,565
|Bangalore
|Rs 15,420
|Rs 14,135
|Rs 11,565
|Hyderabad
|Rs 15,420
|Rs 14,135
|Rs 11,565
|Pune
|Rs 15,420
|Rs 14,135
|Rs 11,565
|Vadodara
|Rs 15,425
|Rs 14,140
|Rs 11,570
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 15,425
|Rs 14,140
|Rs 11,570
According to Al Jazeera U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the UN General Assembly that American officials held a “very good” three hour meeting with Iranian leaders, with state media confirming talks between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. As President Trump signaled another meeting will occur in the “very near future,” Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani warned the assembly that the region faces one of its most dangerous periods due to the U.S.-Israel war on Iran, calling for immediate diplomatic solutions.
A short-lived pause in fighting, initially arranged by Washington and Tehran in mid-June 2026 as a 60-day armistice to protect merchant maritime corridors, rapidly disintegrated beneath a relentless wave of targeted missile strikes and ongoing hazards to commercial ships. As both nations formally abandoned the tenuous agreement and resumed active hostilities, official diplomatic communications broke down completely.
The swift escalation of turbulence across international energy markets compelled investors to seek refuge in gold as the premier safe haven investment, propelling local bullion valuations upward alongside global spot market trends, revised import duty policies, and foreign exchange market swings.