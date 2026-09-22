Gold Rate Today, September 22: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,475 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 14,185 er gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,606 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, September 22, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 15,475 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 17 over that on September 21.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 14,185 per gram and Rs 11,606 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking an increase of Rs 15 and Rs 12 respectively over the prices on September 21.

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Commenting on the status of gold and oil prices today, Vedika Narvekar, Research Analyst- Commodities & Currencies, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers said that “Gold is steady today, trading near $4,362 an ounce, bouncing back after its worst day in a week yesterday. The big story is oil it’s steadied after losing more than 9% over the past four session, as tensions around Middle East exports ease and fresh diplomacy picks up ahead of Trump’s UN speech, where he’s signalled openness to meeting Iran’s Pezeshkian. Lower oil means lower inflation fears, which takes some pressure off the Fed’s rate-hike path, and that’s exactly what’s keeping floor under Gold today.”