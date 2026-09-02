Gold Rate Today, September 2: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹15,202 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs ₹13,935 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹11,720 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

Written by: Aanya Mehta
3 min readUpdated: Sep 2, 2026 10:57 AM IST
gold rateThe gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,202 per gram for 24 carat gold,  Rs 13,395 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,402 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
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Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,202 per gram for 24 carat gold,  Rs 13,395 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,402 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, September 2, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 15,202 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 207 over that on September 1.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,935 per gram and Rs 11,402 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 190 and Rs 155 respectively over the prices on September 1.

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Gold and silver prices took a short dip when international panic subsided, despite high 15% tax rates. However, ongoing turmoil in the Middle East has kept precious metal markets fluctuating day to day.

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Purity Grams Today (INR)
24 Carat 10g Rs 15,202
22 Carat 10g Rs 13,935
18 Carat 10g Rs 11,402

City Wise Rate

City 24K 22K 18K
Chennai Rs 15,202 Rs 13,935 Rs 11,720
Mumbai Rs 15,202 Rs 13,935 Rs 11,402
Delhi Rs 15,217 Rs 13,950 Rs 11,417
Kolkata Rs 15,202 Rs 13,935 Rs 11,402
Bangalore Rs 15,202 Rs 13,935 Rs 11,402
Hyderabad Rs 15,202 Rs 13,935 Rs 11,402
Pune Rs 15,202 Rs 13,935 Rs 11,402
Vadodara Rs 15,207 Rs 13,940 Rs 11,407
Ahmedabad Rs 15,207 Rs 13,940 Rs 11,407

Tensions in West Asia

Al Jazeera noted that in retaliation for deadly U.S. strikes, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced it fired a heavy barrage of ballistic missiles at Jordan’s Prince Hassan airbase and a U.S. Marine facility. In his first statement since hostilities resumed, Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei warned that Iranian forces would teach Washington “unforgettable lessons.”

Iranian state media reported to Al Jazeera that U.S. missile strikes have killed 11 people in Iran, including four at a wedding in Sirik and seven across Khuzestan province. In response, Iran’s military launched counterattacks against U.S. bases in Jordan, Bahrain, and Iraq, while neighbouring Kuwait intercepted incoming drones and missiles.

Reuters noted that crude oil prices reached a nearly six-week high on Tuesday after the U.S. military launched strikes against Iranian targets in the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. action, taken in retaliation for overnight attacks on commercial shipping in the key maritime corridor, sparked fresh concerns over global energy supply disruptions.

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A brief lull in military clashes followed a surprise 60-day ceasefire negotiated by Washington and Tehran in mid-June 2026 to halt hostilities and safeguard critical shipping lanes. However, relentless missile strikes and persistent threats against commercial vessels quickly shattered the fragile deal, prompting both countries to scrap the agreement and restart active fighting.

With formal diplomatic avenues completely collapsed, sharp volatility across energy markets drove investors toward gold as a safe-haven asset. Domestic bullion markets mirrored these broader financial strains, with local gold prices fluctuating in line with international spot rates, shifting import tariffs, and currency movements.

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