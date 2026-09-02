Gold Rate Today, September 2: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,202 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 13,395 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,402 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,202 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 13,395 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,402 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, September 2, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 15,202 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 207 over that on September 1.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,935 per gram and Rs 11,402 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 190 and Rs 155 respectively over the prices on September 1.

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Gold and silver prices took a short dip when international panic subsided, despite high 15% tax rates. However, ongoing turmoil in the Middle East has kept precious metal markets fluctuating day to day.