Gold Rate Today, September 18: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,442 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 14,155 er gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,582 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
The price of 24K gold today, September 18, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 15,442 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 158 over that on September 17.
Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 14,155 per gram and Rs 11,582 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking an increase of Rs 145 and Rs 119 respectively over the prices on September 17.
Commenting on the status of gold and oil prices today, Vedika Narvekar, Research Analyst- Commodities & Currencies, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers said that “Gold is holding onto its gains today, trading near $4,359 an ounce after a strong bounce yesterday that erased most of the losses from earlier in the week.”
She added that, “two things are working in gold’s favour right now. First, treasury yields have cooled off after their sharp spike around the Fed’s rate hike on Wednesday. Second, oil has fallen for a third straight day as Saudi Arabia moves to restore its pipeline flows, easing some of the inflation anxiety that had been weighing on sentiment.”
|Purity
|Grams
|Today (INR)
|24 Carat
|10g
|Rs 15,442
|22 Carat
|10g
|Rs 14,155
|18 Carat
|10g
|Rs 11,582
|City
|24K
|22K
|18K
|Chennai
|Rs 15,283
|Rs 14,009
|Rs 11,779
|Mumbai
|Rs 15,442
|Rs 14,155
|Rs 11,582
|Delhi
|Rs 15,457
|Rs 14,170
|Rs 11,597
|Kolkata
|Rs 15,442
|Rs 14,155
|Rs 11,582
|Bangalore
|Rs 15,442
|Rs 14,155
|Rs 11,582
|Hyderabad
|Rs 15,442
|Rs 14,155
|Rs 11,582
|Pune
|Rs 15,442
|Rs 14,155
|Rs 11,582
|Vadodara
|Rs 15,442
|Rs 14,160
|Rs 11,587
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 15,442
|Rs 14,160
|Rs 11,587
Al Jazeera noted that President Donald Trump told Axios he is approaching a critical decision on whether to “annihilate” Iranian targets, warning that “anything could happen.” Concurrently, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced it intercepted and struck a Togo-flagged tanker attempting an “illegal passage” through the Strait of Hormuz. Oil prices in Europe have also increased amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
Meanwhile, the U.S. has blocked a high-level Palestinian delegation from attending the UN General Assembly in New York for a second straight year, according to Erika Guevara Rosas, Amnesty International’s senior director for research, advocacy, policy, and campaigns.
A short-lived pause in fighting, initially arranged by Washington and Tehran in mid-June 2026 as a 60-day armistice to protect merchant maritime corridors, rapidly disintegrated beneath a relentless wave of targeted missile strikes and ongoing hazards to commercial ships. As both nations formally abandoned the tenuous agreement and resumed active hostilities, official diplomatic communications broke down completely.
The swift escalation of turbulence across international energy markets compelled investors to seek refuge in gold as the premier safe haven investment, propelling local bullion valuations upward alongside global spot market trends, revised import duty policies, and foreign exchange market swings.