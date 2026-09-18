Gold Rate Today, September 18: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,442 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 14,155 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,582 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,442 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 14,155 er gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,582 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, September 18, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 15,442 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 158 over that on September 17.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 14,155 per gram and Rs 11,582 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking an increase of Rs 145 and Rs 119 respectively over the prices on September 17.

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Commenting on the status of gold and oil prices today, Vedika Narvekar, Research Analyst- Commodities & Currencies, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers said that “Gold is holding onto its gains today, trading near $4,359 an ounce after a strong bounce yesterday that erased most of the losses from earlier in the week.”