Gold Rate Today, September 17: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,284 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 14,010 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,463 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
The price of 24K gold today, September 17, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 15,284 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 60 over that on September 16.
Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 14,065 per gram and Rs 11,508 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 55 and Rs 45 respectively over the prices on September 16.
Vedika Narvekar, Research Analyst- Commodities & Currencies, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers mentioned that “spot gold is finding some relief today, up around 0.5% near $4,290 an ounce after three straight days of losses, with prices touching close to $4,318 earlier in the session. The bounce isn’t really about gold itself, it’s more that bond yields have cooled off after Wednesday’s sharp spike, when they hit their highest level since 2024 following the Fed’s rate hike”.
She further added, “while today’s move is a relief rally, I don’t see a sustainable upside considering elevated yields and a firmer dollar with a broader price range for the day between $4,250-4,350 per oz in Spot and Rs 1,49,500- 1,52,500 per 10 gm on the MCX”.
|Purity
|Grams
|Today (INR)
|24 Carat
|10g
|Rs 15,284
|22 Carat
|10g
|Rs 14,010
|18 Carat
|10g
|Rs 11,463
|City
|24K
|22K
|18K
|Chennai
|Rs 15,345
|Rs 14,066
|Rs 11,835
|Mumbai
|Rs 15,284
|Rs 14,010
|Rs 11,463
|Delhi
|Rs 15,360
|Rs 14,081
|Rs 11,524
|Kolkata
|Rs 15,284
|Rs 14,010
|Rs 11,463
|Bangalore
|Rs 15,284
|Rs 14,010
|Rs 11,463
|Hyderabad
|Rs 15,284
|Rs 14,010
|Rs 11,463
|Pune
|Rs 15,284
|Rs 14,010
|Rs 11,463
|Vadodara
|Rs 15,350
|Rs 14,071
|Rs 11,514
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 15,350
|Rs 14,071
|Rs 11,514
President Donald Trump indicated the U.S. is “hopefully toward the end” of its conflict with Iran, revealing direct discussions have taken place. Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for urgent diplomacy across the Middle East as fighting escalization spreads into Yemen, marked by intensified clashes between Saudi forces and the Houthi group.
Meanwhile, an Israeli airstrike targeted the roof of the Daraj school in central Gaza City—a facility housing displaced families—leaving one Palestinian injured, Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.
A short-lived pause in fighting, initially arranged by Washington and Tehran in mid-June 2026 as a 60-day armistice to protect merchant maritime corridors, rapidly disintegrated beneath a relentless wave of targeted missile strikes and ongoing hazards to commercial ships. As both nations formally abandoned the tenuous agreement and resumed active hostilities, official diplomatic communications broke down completely.
The swift escalation of turbulence across international energy markets compelled investors to seek refuge in gold as the premier safe haven investment, propelling local bullion valuations upward alongside global spot market trends, revised import duty policies, and foreign exchange market swings.