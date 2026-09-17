Gold Rate Today, September 17: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,284 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 14,010 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,463 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,284 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 14,010 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,463 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, September 17, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 15,284 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 60 over that on September 16.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 14,065 per gram and Rs 11,508 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 55 and Rs 45 respectively over the prices on September 16.

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Vedika Narvekar, Research Analyst- Commodities & Currencies, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers mentioned that “spot gold is finding some relief today, up around 0.5% near $4,290 an ounce after three straight days of losses, with prices touching close to $4,318 earlier in the session. The bounce isn’t really about gold itself, it’s more that bond yields have cooled off after Wednesday’s sharp spike, when they hit their highest level since 2024 following the Fed’s rate hike”.