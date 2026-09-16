Gold Rate Today, September 16: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,344 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 14,065 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,508 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
The price of 24K gold today, September 16, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 15,344 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 27 over that on September 15.
Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 14,065 per gram and Rs 11,508 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking an increase of Rs 25 and Rs 20 respectively over the prices on September 15.
Vedika Narvekar, Research Analyst- Commodities & Currencies, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers mentioned that “Gold is bouncing back today, rising as much as 1% to above $4,330 an ounce, after two straight sessions of losses. The recovery is coming from a modest pullback in oil prices, which is easing some of the recent inflation anxiety, and a slight dip in Treasury yields after their sharp climb to near two-decade highs.”
She further added, “The big event today is the Fed’s rate decision, with markets pricing in a 93% chance of a hike, the first since 2023. If Fed Chair Kevin Warsh signals more tightening ahead, gold could turn vulnerable again, with a break below $4,250 opening the door toward $4,100. If he sounds more cautious, gold could extend today’s relief rally. For now, expect gold to trade in a broad $4,250-4,400 range today, with all eyes on the Fed statement and press conference this evening. ”
|Purity
|Grams
|Today (INR)
|24 Carat
|10g
|Rs 15,344
|22 Carat
|10g
|Rs 14,065
|18 Carat
|10g
|Rs 11,508
|City
|24K
|22K
|18K
|Chennai
|Rs 15,344
|Rs 14,065
|Rs 11,834
|Mumbai
|Rs 15,344
|Rs 14,065
|Rs 11,508
|Delhi
|Rs 15,359
|Rs 14,080
|Rs 11,523
|Kolkata
|Rs 15,344
|Rs 14,065
|Rs 11,508
|Bangalore
|Rs 15,344
|Rs 14,065
|Rs 11,508
|Hyderabad
|Rs 15,344
|Rs 14,065
|Rs 11,508
|Pune
|Rs 15,344
|Rs 14,065
|Rs 11,508
|Vadodara
|Rs 15,359
|Rs 14,070
|Rs 11,513
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 15,359
|Rs 14,070
|Rs 11,513
In a sequence of updates noted by Al Jazeera, Saudi authorities reported the interception and destruction of a Houthi-launched drone targeted toward Mecca, escalating regional tensions and raising concerns over threats to Islam’s holiest site. Concurrently, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi travelled to China for talks with counterpart Wang Yi, as Beijing steps up diplomatic efforts to mediate a resolution to the conflict.
Regional instability continues to compound on multiple fronts as the casualty count from a collapsed shelter for displaced Palestinians west of Gaza City reached eight killed with dozens remaining missing, according to the Palestinian Civil Defence.
Amid the ongoing human toll, the Trump administration is advancing a $2.8 billion arms package for Israel, including 40,000 heavy bombs even as domestic legislative pushback mounts, marked by the U.S. House of Representatives passing a War Powers resolution aimed at blocking military action against Iran without prior congressional authorisation.
Meanwhile, maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz has faced dramatic disruptions, with Reuters shipping data indicating that vessel transits plummeted to just four on Tuesday, sitting sharply below the 10-day average of 18.
A short-lived pause in fighting, initially arranged by Washington and Tehran in mid-June 2026 as a 60-day armistice to protect merchant maritime corridors, rapidly disintegrated beneath a relentless wave of targeted missile strikes and ongoing hazards to commercial ships. As both nations formally abandoned the tenuous agreement and resumed active hostilities, official diplomatic communications broke down completely.
The swift escalation of turbulence across international energy markets compelled investors to seek refuge in gold as the premier safe haven investment, propelling local bullion valuations upward alongside global spot market trends, revised import duty policies, and foreign exchange market swings.