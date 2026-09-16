Gold Rate Today, September 16: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,344 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 14,065 er gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,508 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,344 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 14,065 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,508 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, September 16, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 15,344 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 27 over that on September 15.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 14,065 per gram and Rs 11,508 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking an increase of Rs 25 and Rs 20 respectively over the prices on September 15.

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Vedika Narvekar, Research Analyst- Commodities & Currencies, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers mentioned that “Gold is bouncing back today, rising as much as 1% to above $4,330 an ounce, after two straight sessions of losses. The recovery is coming from a modest pullback in oil prices, which is easing some of the recent inflation anxiety, and a slight dip in Treasury yields after their sharp climb to near two-decade highs.”