Gold Rate Today, September 15: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,317 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 14,040 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,488 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,317 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 14,040 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,488 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, September 15, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 15,317 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 92 over that on September 14.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 14,040 per gram and Rs 11,488 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 85 and Rs 69 respectively over the prices on September 14.

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With respect to current festivities like Ganesh Chaturthi, Mr. Kaushlendra Sinha, CEO, IAGES, noted that, “Ganesh Chaturthi is the onset of the festival season in India and sets the sentiment for festival-led gold buying. Despite the prices being 45-50% higher than they were during Ganesh Chaturthi last year, the demand for the precious metal is expected to remain resilient this season, driven by firm prices and future outlook.”