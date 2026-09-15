Gold Rate Today, September 15: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,317 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 14,040 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,488 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
The price of 24K gold today, September 15, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 15,317 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 92 over that on September 14.
Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 14,040 per gram and Rs 11,488 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 85 and Rs 69 respectively over the prices on September 14.
With respect to current festivities like Ganesh Chaturthi, Mr. Kaushlendra Sinha, CEO, IAGES, noted that, “Ganesh Chaturthi is the onset of the festival season in India and sets the sentiment for festival-led gold buying. Despite the prices being 45-50% higher than they were during Ganesh Chaturthi last year, the demand for the precious metal is expected to remain resilient this season, driven by firm prices and future outlook.”
He further commented that “consumers may adopt a more measured approach to spending, with a preference for gold coins, lightweight jewellery, and smaller-ticket purchases as they navigate elevated prices.”
|Purity
|Grams
|Today (INR)
|24 Carat
|10g
|Rs 15,317
|22 Carat
|10g
|Rs 14,040
|18 Carat
|10g
|Rs 11,810
|City
|24K
|22K
|18K
|Chennai
|Rs 15,317
|Rs 14,040
|Rs 11,810
|Mumbai
|Rs 15,317
|Rs 14,040
|Rs 11,488
|Delhi
|Rs 15,332
|Rs 14,055
|Rs 11,503
|Kolkata
|Rs 15,317
|Rs 14,040
|Rs 11,488
|Bangalore
|Rs 15,317
|Rs 14,040
|Rs 11,488
|Hyderabad
|Rs 15,317
|Rs 14,040
|Rs 11,488
|Pune
|Rs 15,317
|Rs 14,040
|Rs 11,488
|Vadodara
|Rs 15,322
|Rs 14,045
|Rs 11,493
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 15,322
|Rs 14,045
|Rs 11,493
In a recent update noted by Al Jazeera, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has rejected Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claims that the Panama-flagged tanker El Gaia hit a naval mine in the Strait of Hormuz. According to U.S. officials, the vessel was initially struck by an Iranian missile last month and targeted again by a drone over the weekend while anchored off the Omani coast. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated assertions that Tehran is seeking negotiations, noting that any future American engagement remains entirely at his discretion.
A short-lived pause in fighting, initially arranged by Washington and Tehran in mid-June 2026 as a 60-day armistice to protect merchant maritime corridors, rapidly disintegrated beneath a relentless wave of targeted missile strikes and ongoing hazards to commercial ships. As both nations formally abandoned the tenuous agreement and resumed active hostilities, official diplomatic communications broke down completely.
The swift escalation of turbulence across international energy markets compelled investors to seek refuge in gold as the premier safe haven investment, propelling local bullion valuations upward alongside global spot market trends, revised import duty policies, and foreign exchange market swings.