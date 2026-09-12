Gold Rate Today, September 12: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,458 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 14,170 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,594 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,458 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 14,170 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,594 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, September 12, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 15,458 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 15 over that on September 11.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 14,015 per gram and Rs 11,594 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking an increase of Rs 15 and Rs 12 respectively over the prices on September 11.

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Vedika Narvekar, Research Analyst- Commodities & Currencies, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Limited mentioned that “Gold is trying to steady itself today, trading near $4,330 an ounce. It’s a small bounce, but the metal is still digesting yesterday’s sharp 1.8% fall and heading for its third straight weekly loss.” She further added, “The pressure is coming from two sides. First, oil. Brent crude is pushing toward $108 a barrel as the Iran-US war shows no signs of easing. Second, inflation. On September 10, US producer price data came in hot, up 0.4%, the fastest since May, adding to fears that price pressures are becoming sticky. All eyes shifted to US CPI print on September 11. It’s the last big data point before the Fed’s meeting on September 14-15, and markets are already pricing in a 70% chance of a rate hike.”