Gold Rate Today, September 12: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,458 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 14,170 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,594 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
The price of 24K gold today, September 12, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 15,458 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 15 over that on September 11.
Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 14,015 per gram and Rs 11,594 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking an increase of Rs 15 and Rs 12 respectively over the prices on September 11.
Vedika Narvekar, Research Analyst- Commodities & Currencies, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Limited mentioned that “Gold is trying to steady itself today, trading near $4,330 an ounce. It’s a small bounce, but the metal is still digesting yesterday’s sharp 1.8% fall and heading for its third straight weekly loss.” She further added, “The pressure is coming from two sides. First, oil. Brent crude is pushing toward $108 a barrel as the Iran-US war shows no signs of easing. Second, inflation. On September 10, US producer price data came in hot, up 0.4%, the fastest since May, adding to fears that price pressures are becoming sticky. All eyes shifted to US CPI print on September 11. It’s the last big data point before the Fed’s meeting on September 14-15, and markets are already pricing in a 70% chance of a rate hike.”
|Purity
|Grams
|Today (INR)
|24 Carat
|10g
|Rs 15,458
|22 Carat
|10g
|Rs 14,170
|18 Carat
|10g
|Rs 11,594
|City
|24K
|22K
|18K
|Chennai
|Rs 15,458
|Rs 14,170
|Rs 11,940
|Mumbai
|Rs 15,458
|Rs 14,170
|Rs 11,594
|Delhi
|Rs 15,473
|Rs 14,185
|Rs 11,609
|Kolkata
|Rs 15,458
|Rs 14,170
|Rs 11,594
|Bangalore
|Rs 15,458
|Rs 14,170
|Rs 11,594
|Hyderabad
|Rs 15,458
|Rs 14,170
|Rs 11,594
|Pune
|Rs 15,458
|Rs 14,170
|Rs 11,594
|Vadodara
|Rs 15,463
|Rs 14,175
|Rs 11,599
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 15,463
|Rs 14,175
|Rs 11,599
According to Al Jazeera, Following a swift military offensive, Iran-backed Houthi forces have captured Yemen’s entire Red Sea coastline. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has temporarily shut down its vital East-West oil pipeline as a precautionary measure following an Iraqi-based drone attack, withholding immediate military retaliation to allow Iraq time to address the militant threat.
In an unannounced move, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun visited the southern town of Nabatieh only twenty-four hours after it was hit by new Israeli air strikes.
A brief respite in hostilities brought about by a Washington-and-Tehran-brokered 60-day ceasefire in mid-June 2026 to safeguard commercial shipping quickly collapsed under a steady barrage of missile attacks and merchant vessel threats. With both sides officially renouncing the fragile truce and reverting to open conflict, formal diplomatic channels collapsed entirely.
The resulting surge in global energy volatility prompted investors to rush into gold as a ultimate safe-haven asset, driving domestic metal prices higher in lockstep with international spot rates, shifting import tariffs, and currency fluctuations.