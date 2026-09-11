Gold Rate Today, September 11: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,289 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 14,015 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,467 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
The price of 24K gold today, September 9, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 15,289 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 262 over that on September 8.
Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 14,015 per gram and Rs 11,467 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 240 and Rs 196 respectively over the prices on September 8.
Global gold and silver prices experienced a brief drop as international panic eased, even under heavy 15% tariffs. Still, persistent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continue to drive daily price volatility in precious metals.
|Purity
|Grams
|Today (INR)
|24 Carat
|10g
|Rs 15,289
|22 Carat
|10g
|Rs 14,015
|18 Carat
|10g
|Rs 11,467
|City
|24K
|22K
|18K
|Chennai
|Rs 15,289
|Rs 14,015
|Rs 11,785
|Mumbai
|Rs 15,289
|Rs 14,015
|Rs 11,467
|Delhi
|Rs 15,304
|Rs 14,030
|Rs 11,482
|Kolkata
|Rs 15,289
|Rs 14,015
|Rs 11,467
|Bangalore
|Rs 15,289
|Rs 14,015
|Rs 11,467
|Hyderabad
|Rs 15,289
|Rs 14,015
|Rs 11,467
|Pune
|Rs 15,289
|Rs 14,015
|Rs 11,467
|Vadodara
|Rs 15,294
|Rs 14,020
|Rs 11,472
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 15,294
|Rs 14,020
|Rs 11,472
According to Al Jazeera, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (Sepah-e Pasdaran-e Enqelab-e Eslami) stated that its naval forces targeted an United States Navy unmanned surface vessel. It was specifically a Saildrone Explorer maritime surveillance platform in the Strait of Hormuz water passage to halt what it claimed was an aggressive combative mission.
Simultaneously, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center reported receiving intelligence that incoming projectiles had struck two merchant ships off the coast of the Sultanate of Oman.
Hostilities briefly paused following a surprising 60-day armistice mediated by Washington and Tehran in mid-June 2026, meant to stop active fighting and secure essential commercial shipping channels. However, uninterrupted missile salvos and recurring threats against merchant vessels quickly dismantled the unstable truce, leading both sides to officially void the pact and return to direct open warfare.
As formal diplomatic avenues were entirely severed, extreme turbulence in worldwide energy markets drove capital into gold as a secure safe-haven investment. Local precious metal trading directly absorbed these international economic pressures, causing domestic gold prices to shift alongside global spot market trends, revised import tariff structures, and currency exchange rate movements.