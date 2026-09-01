Gold Rate Today, September 1: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,693 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 14,385 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,770 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,693 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 14,385 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,770 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, September 1, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 15,693 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 16 over that on August 31.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 14,385 per gram and Rs 11,770 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking an increase of Rs 15 and Rs 12 respectively over the prices on August 31.

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Gold and silver prices took a short dip when international panic subsided, despite high 15% tax rates. However, ongoing turmoil in the Middle East has kept precious metal markets fluctuating day to day.