Gold Rate Today, September 1: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,693 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 14,385 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,770 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
The price of 24K gold today, September 1, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 15,693 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 16 over that on August 31.
Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 14,385 per gram and Rs 11,770 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking an increase of Rs 15 and Rs 12 respectively over the prices on August 31.
Gold and silver prices took a short dip when international panic subsided, despite high 15% tax rates. However, ongoing turmoil in the Middle East has kept precious metal markets fluctuating day to day.
|Purity
|Grams
|Today (INR)
|24 Carat
|10g
|Rs 15,693
|22 Carat
|10g
|Rs 14,385
|18 Carat
|10g
|Rs 11,770
|City
|24K
|22K
|18K
|Chennai
|Rs 15,693
|Rs 14,385
|Rs 12,155
|Mumbai
|Rs 15,693
|Rs 14,385
|Rs 11,770
|Delhi
|Rs 15,708
|Rs 14,400
|Rs 11,788
|Kolkata
|Rs 15,693
|Rs 14,385
|Rs 11,773
|Bangalore
|Rs 15,693
|Rs 14,385
|Rs 11,773
|Hyderabad
|Rs 15,693
|Rs 14,385
|Rs 11,773
|Pune
|Rs 15,693
|Rs 14,385
|Rs 11,770
|Vadodara
|Rs 15,698
|Rs 14,390
|Rs 11,778
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 15,698
|Rs 14,390
|Rs 11,778
Following U.S. President Donald Trump’s promise to “hit them hard” in retaliation for Iranian strikes on American personnel in Jordan, Iran’s IRGC claimed its air defence systems shot down a U.S. MQ-9 drone above the eastern Strait of Hormuz.
Escalating military conflicts between the U.S. and Iran have driven crude oil prices past $91 per barrel, stoking inflation concerns and reshaping central bank interest rate forecasts.
According to Reuters, the spike triggered a global selloff in sovereign debt, sending government bond yields to multi-year highs across the U.S., Europe, and Japan including U.S. Treasuries hitting early 2025 highs and Japanese 10-year yields touching levels not seen since 1996.
A brief lull in military clashes followed a surprise 60-day ceasefire negotiated by Washington and Tehran in mid-June 2026 to halt hostilities and safeguard critical shipping lanes. However, relentless missile strikes and persistent threats against commercial vessels quickly shattered the fragile deal, prompting both countries to scrap the agreement and restart active fighting.
With formal diplomatic avenues completely collapsed, sharp volatility across energy markets drove investors toward gold as a safe-haven asset. Domestic bullion markets mirrored these broader financial strains, with local gold prices fluctuating in line with international spot rates, shifting import tariffs, and currency movements.