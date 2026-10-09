Gold Rate Today, October 9: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,071 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 13,815 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,303 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.3

Written by: Aanya Mehta
3 min readUpdated: Oct 9, 2026 10:39 AM IST
gold rateThe gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,071 per gram for 24 carat gold,  Rs 13,815 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,303 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
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Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,071 per gram for 24 carat gold,  Rs 13,815 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,303 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, October 9, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 15,071 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 114 over that on October 8.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,815 per gram and Rs 11,303 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking an increase of Rs 105 and Rs 85 respectively over the prices on October 8.

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However Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com says that, “on October 9, both gold and silver enters the session with different underlying positions. December gold ended Thursday 0.42% higher at ₹1,49,735 per 10 grams. This was close to its intraday high of ₹1,49,941. Its open interest, however, fell 0.75%. This suggests that short-covering contributed to the rise. So, a move above ₹1,50,000 is needed before the recovery can be treated as stronger buying.”

He further added, “the international lead is favourable. Spot gold has risen 0.9% to $4,169 an ounce, while silver has recovered 1.1% to $60. The rupee’s decline to 96.7750 against the dollar should provide additional support to domestic prices. Easing US Treasury yields and a pause in the dollar’s rally have helped bullion, although expectations of another US rate increase remain a constraint.”

Also Read | US Iran War Live News Updates: Scott Bessent says US will keep targeting those enabling Iranian oil sales
Purity Grams Today (INR)
24 Carat 10g Rs 15,071
22 Carat 10g Rs 13,815
18 Carat 10g Rs 11,303

City Wise Rate

City 24K 22K 18K
Chennai Rs 15,071 Rs 13,815 Rs 11,350
Mumbai Rs 15,071 Rs 13,815 Rs 11,303
Delhi Rs 15,086 Rs 13,830 Rs 11,318
Kolkata Rs 15,071 Rs 13,815 Rs 11,303
Bangalore Rs 15,071 Rs 13,815 Rs 11,303
Hyderabad Rs 15,071 Rs 13,815 Rs 11,303
Pune Rs 15,071 Rs 13,815 Rs 11,303
Vadodara Rs 15,076 Rs 13,820 Rs 11,308
Ahmedabad Rs 15,076 Rs 13,820 Rs 11,308

Tensions in West Asia

Al Jazeera reported that Iranian naval forces are carrying out nightly patrols in the Strait of Hormuz to target ships that violate local regulations, according to an IRGC political deputy. On the diplomatic front, US President Donald Trump confirmed that Washington is engaged in “productive” discussions with Iran and committed to holding off on any military strikes before the upcoming November 3 midterms.

A 60-day maritime armistice brokered by the US and Iran in mid-June 2026 has disintegrated, replacing brief shipping lane stability with renewed missile strikes and mounting maritime risk. The failure of the agreement prompted both states to recommence active military operations and disband formal diplomatic channels. Consequently, fears of global energy disruption have driven a major safe-haven rally in precious metals, sending domestic and spot gold prices surging alongside foreign exchange instability and recent import duty revisions.

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