Gold Rate Today, October 9: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,071 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 13,815 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,303 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,071 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 13,815 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,303 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, October 9, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 15,071 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 114 over that on October 8.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,815 per gram and Rs 11,303 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking an increase of Rs 105 and Rs 85 respectively over the prices on October 8.

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However Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com says that, “on October 9, both gold and silver enters the session with different underlying positions. December gold ended Thursday 0.42% higher at ₹1,49,735 per 10 grams. This was close to its intraday high of ₹1,49,941. Its open interest, however, fell 0.75%. This suggests that short-covering contributed to the rise. So, a move above ₹1,50,000 is needed before the recovery can be treated as stronger buying.”