Gold Rate Today, October 7: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 14,957 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 13,710 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,218 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

Written by: Aanya Mehta
3 min readOct 7, 2026 10:36 AM IST
gold rateThe gold price in India today stands at Rs 14,957 per gram for 24 carat gold,  Rs 13,710 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,218 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
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Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 14,957 per gram for 24 carat gold,  Rs 13,710 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,218 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, October 7, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,957 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 65 over that on October 6.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,710 per gram and Rs 11,218 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 60 and Rs 49 respectively over the prices on October 6.

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However Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com says that, “gold and silver futures are showing a stronger start in India today. MCX December gold is around ₹1,50,059 per 10 grams. The contract is up 0.50%. December silver is around ₹2,27,480 per kg. Silver is up 0.62%.”

He further added, “gold has reclaimed the ₹1.50 lakh level after coming under pressure earlier this week. The December contract opened at ₹1,48,928 and has moved up to ₹1,50,575. This shows that buyers are returning at lower levels. The immediate test is whether gold can sustain above ₹1.50 lakh.”

Also Read | World News Today Live Updates: Houthis target Yemen’s Aden airport as with missiles as fighting escalates
Purity Grams Today (INR)
24 Carat 10g Rs 14,957
22 Carat 10g Rs 13,710
18 Carat 10g Rs 11,218

City Wise Rate

City 24K 22K 18K
Chennai Rs 14,957 Rs 13,710 Rs 11,265
Mumbai Rs 14,957 Rs 13,710 Rs 11,2618
Delhi Rs 14,970 Rs 13,725 Rs 11,233
Kolkata Rs 14,957 Rs 13,710 Rs 11,218
Bangalore Rs 14,957 Rs 13,710 Rs 11,218
Hyderabad Rs 14,957 Rs 13,710 Rs 11,218
Pune Rs 15,957 Rs 13,710 Rs 11,218
Vadodara Rs 14,960 Rs 13,715 Rs 11,223
Ahmedabad Rs 14,960 Rs 13,715 Rs 11,223

Tensions in West Asia

Al Jazeera reported that Houthi forces fired ballistic missiles at Aden International Airport in Yemen’s government-controlled port city, causing no casualties, while a Saudi-led coalition intercepted a separate missile north of Riyadh. Meanwhile, Saudi-backed Yemeni forces consolidated control over the highest peak in Taiz’s Jabal Habashi district as part of the ongoing “Dawn of Yemen” operation to reclaim territory from Houthi rebels.

US President Donald Trump stated that the war with Iran will end either “the nice way or the not-so-nice way,” warning an audience in Maryland that the world will soon see which route unfolds.

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A 60-day maritime armistice brokered by the US and Iran in mid-June 2026 has disintegrated, replacing brief shipping lane stability with renewed missile strikes and mounting maritime risk. The failure of the agreement prompted both states to recommence active military operations and disband formal diplomatic channels. Consequently, fears of global energy disruption have driven a major safe-haven rally in precious metals, sending domestic and spot gold prices surging alongside foreign exchange instability and recent import duty revisions.

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