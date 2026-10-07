Gold Rate Today, October 7: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

The gold price in India today stands at Rs 14,957 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 13,710 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,218 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 14,957 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 13,710 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,218 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, October 7, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,957 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 65 over that on October 6.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,710 per gram and Rs 11,218 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 60 and Rs 49 respectively over the prices on October 6.

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However Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com says that, “gold and silver futures are showing a stronger start in India today. MCX December gold is around ₹1,50,059 per 10 grams. The contract is up 0.50%. December silver is around ₹2,27,480 per kg. Silver is up 0.62%.”