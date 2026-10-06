Gold Rate Today, October 6: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 14,902 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 13,660 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,177 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
The price of 24K gold today, October 6, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,902 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 16 over that on October 5.
Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,660 per gram and Rs 11,177 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 15 and Rs 12 respectively over the prices on October 5.
Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com says that, “Gold and silver futures are taking different paths in India today. MCX December gold is around ₹1,49,311 per 10 grams. The contract is down 0.72%. December silver is around ₹2,26,240 per kg. Silver is up 0.16%.”
He further added, “gold’s move is more important after the strong recovery at the start of October. The December contract had climbed above ₹1.50 lakh on October 5. It is now struggling to hold that level. The session high of ₹1,51,197 shows that selling is emerging around the ₹1.50–1.51 lakh zone.”
|Purity
|Grams
|Today (INR)
|24 Carat
|10g
|Rs 14,902
|22 Carat
|10g
|Rs 13,660
|18 Carat
|10g
|Rs 11,177
|City
|24K
|22K
|18K
|Chennai
|Rs 14,902
|Rs 13,660
|Rs 11,220
|Mumbai
|Rs 14,902
|Rs 13,660
|Rs 11,177
|Delhi
|Rs 14,917
|Rs 13,675
|Rs 11,192
|Kolkata
|Rs 14,902
|Rs 13,660
|Rs 11,177
|Bangalore
|Rs 14,902
|Rs 13,660
|Rs 11,177
|Hyderabad
|Rs 14,902
|Rs 13,660
|Rs 11,177
|Pune
|Rs 15,902
|Rs 13,660
|Rs 11,177
|Vadodara
|Rs 14,917
|Rs 13,675
|Rs 11,182
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 14,917
|Rs 13,675
|Rs 11,182
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