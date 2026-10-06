Gold Rate Today, October 6: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 14,902 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 13,660 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,177 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

Written by: Aanya Mehta
3 min readUpdated: Oct 6, 2026 10:55 AM IST
gold rateThe gold price in India today stands at Rs 14,902 per gram for 24 carat gold,  Rs 13,660 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,177 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
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Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 14,902 per gram for 24 carat gold,  Rs 13,660 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,177 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, October 6, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,902 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 16 over that on October 5.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,660 per gram and Rs 11,177 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 15 and Rs 12 respectively over the prices on October 5.

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Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com says that, “Gold and silver futures are taking different paths in India today. MCX December gold is around ₹1,49,311 per 10 grams. The contract is down 0.72%. December silver is around ₹2,26,240 per kg. Silver is up 0.16%.”

He further added, “gold’s move is more important after the strong recovery at the start of October. The December contract had climbed above ₹1.50 lakh on October 5. It is now struggling to hold that level. The session high of ₹1,51,197 shows that selling is emerging around the ₹1.50–1.51 lakh zone.”

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Purity Grams Today (INR)
24 Carat 10g Rs 14,902
22 Carat 10g Rs 13,660
18 Carat 10g Rs 11,177

City Wise Rate

City 24K 22K 18K
Chennai Rs 14,902 Rs 13,660 Rs 11,220
Mumbai Rs 14,902 Rs 13,660 Rs 11,177
Delhi Rs 14,917 Rs 13,675 Rs 11,192
Kolkata Rs 14,902 Rs 13,660 Rs 11,177
Bangalore Rs 14,902 Rs 13,660 Rs 11,177
Hyderabad Rs 14,902 Rs 13,660 Rs 11,177
Pune Rs 15,902 Rs 13,660 Rs 11,177
Vadodara Rs 14,917 Rs 13,675 Rs 11,182
Ahmedabad Rs 14,917 Rs 13,675 Rs 11,182

Tensions in West Asia

In a major shift in Middle Eastern geopolitical dynamics, Yemen’s internationally recognized military has recaptured the strategic port city of Mocha, executing a broader offensive to clear Houthi rebels from the Bab al-Mandeb strait. Simultaneously, escalating Houthi threats against Mecca and Medina have triggered the Mecca Defence Pact, uniting Türkiye and Pakistan in a swift military deployment to reinforce Saudi Arabia’s defences and secure the region’s most critical maritime points.

The UK’s ambassador to Israel, Simon Walters, has warned that London will expel 27 Israeli diplomats if Israel enforces its plan to shut down the British consulate in occupied East Jerusalem. Operating on a strict tit-for-tat basis, the UK plans to expel one Israeli diplomat for every British official stripped of their diplomatic status. Israel previously ordered the consulate closed by October 8 in direct retaliation for recent British sanctions against illegal West Bank settlements.

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A 60-day maritime armistice brokered by the US and Iran in mid-June 2026 has disintegrated, replacing brief shipping lane stability with renewed missile strikes and mounting maritime risk. The failure of the agreement prompted both states to recommence active military operations and disband formal diplomatic channels. Consequently, fears of global energy disruption have driven a major safe-haven rally in precious metals, sending domestic and spot gold prices surging alongside foreign exchange instability and recent import duty revisions.

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