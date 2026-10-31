Gold Rate Today, October 31: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 13,888 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 12,730 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 10,416 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, October 31, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 13,888 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 338 over that on October 30.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 12,730 per gram and Rs 10,416 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 310 and Rs 253 respectively over the prices on October 30.

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Purity Grams Today (INR) 24 Carat 10g Rs 13,888 22 Carat 10g Rs 12,730 18 Carat 10g Rs 10,416

City Wise Rate

City 24K 22K 18K Chennai Rs 13,888 Rs 12,730 Rs 10,416 Mumbai Rs 13,888 Rs 12,730 Rs 10,416 Delhi Rs 13,903 Rs 12,745 Rs 10,431 Kolkata Rs 13,888 Rs 12,730 Rs 10,416 Bangalore Rs 13,888 Rs 12,730 Rs 10,416 Hyderabad Rs 13,888 Rs 12,730 Rs 10,416 Pune Rs 13,888 Rs 12,730 Rs 10,416 Vadodara Rs 13,893 Rs 12,735 Rs 10,421 Ahmedabad Rs 13,893 Rs 12,735 Rs 10,421

Tensions in West Asia

Al Jazeera reported that escalations in the Middle East continue as Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reported that four oil tankers caught fire and exploded in the Strait of Hormuz after taking “unauthorised routes.” Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump stated that the conflict with Iran is “going to get wrapped up soon,” emphasizing the necessity of a ironclad guarantee that Tehran will never obtain nuclear weapons.