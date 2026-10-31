Gold Rate Today, October 31: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 13,888 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 12,730 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 10,416 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

By: Trends Desk
2 min readOct 31, 2026 10:18 AM IST
gold rateThe gold price in India today stands at Rs 13,888 per gram for 24 carat gold,  Rs 12,730 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 10,416 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
Make us preferred source on Google

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 13,888 per gram for 24 carat gold,  Rs 12,730 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 10,416 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, October 31, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 13,888 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 338 over that on October 30.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 12,730 per gram and Rs 10,416 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 310 and Rs 253 respectively over the prices on October 30.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.
Also Read | Trump warns Gulf states to prepare for ‘possible short, intense renewal of Iran war’ after US midterms: Report
Purity Grams Today (INR)
24 Carat 10g Rs 13,888
22 Carat 10g Rs 12,730
18 Carat 10g Rs 10,416

City Wise Rate

City 24K 22K 18K
Chennai Rs 13,888 Rs 12,730 Rs 10,416
Mumbai Rs 13,888 Rs 12,730 Rs 10,416
Delhi Rs 13,903 Rs 12,745 Rs 10,431
Kolkata Rs 13,888 Rs 12,730 Rs 10,416
Bangalore Rs 13,888 Rs 12,730 Rs 10,416
Hyderabad Rs 13,888 Rs 12,730 Rs 10,416
Pune Rs 13,888 Rs 12,730 Rs 10,416
Vadodara Rs 13,893 Rs 12,735 Rs 10,421
Ahmedabad Rs 13,893 Rs 12,735 Rs 10,421

Tensions in West Asia

Al Jazeera reported that escalations in the Middle East continue as Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reported that four oil tankers caught fire and exploded in the Strait of Hormuz after taking “unauthorised routes.” Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump stated that the conflict with Iran is “going to get wrapped up soon,” emphasizing the necessity of a ironclad guarantee that Tehran will never obtain nuclear weapons.

On the diplomatic front, Iranian media reported that a Qatari delegation has returned to Tehran for negotiations, with an Iranian official confirming to Al Jazeera that Iran has officially received a letter from the US outlining terms to end the war.

Tensions between the United States and Iran intensified after joint US-Israeli military strikes on February 28, 2026, killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. A Pakistan-mediated interim agreement was reached in June 2026, but it fell apart the following month, leaving both countries embroiled in maritime confrontations and diplomatic deadlock over Iran’s nuclear programme and broader regional security concerns.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 31: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments