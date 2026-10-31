Gold Rate Today, October 31: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 13,888 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 12,730 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 10,416 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
The price of 24K gold today, October 31, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 13,888 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 338 over that on October 30.
Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 12,730 per gram and Rs 10,416 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 310 and Rs 253 respectively over the prices on October 30.
|Purity
|Grams
|Today (INR)
|24 Carat
|10g
|Rs 13,888
|22 Carat
|10g
|Rs 12,730
|18 Carat
|10g
|Rs 10,416
City Wise Rate
|City
|24K
|22K
|18K
|Chennai
|Rs 13,888
|Rs 12,730
|Rs 10,416
|Mumbai
|Rs 13,888
|Rs 12,730
|Rs 10,416
|Delhi
|Rs 13,903
|Rs 12,745
|Rs 10,431
|Kolkata
|Rs 13,888
|Rs 12,730
|Rs 10,416
|Bangalore
|Rs 13,888
|Rs 12,730
|Rs 10,416
|Hyderabad
|Rs 13,888
|Rs 12,730
|Rs 10,416
|Pune
|Rs 13,888
|Rs 12,730
|Rs 10,416
|Vadodara
|Rs 13,893
|Rs 12,735
|Rs 10,421
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 13,893
|Rs 12,735
|Rs 10,421
Tensions in West Asia
Al Jazeera reported that escalations in the Middle East continue as Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reported that four oil tankers caught fire and exploded in the Strait of Hormuz after taking “unauthorised routes.” Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump stated that the conflict with Iran is “going to get wrapped up soon,” emphasizing the necessity of a ironclad guarantee that Tehran will never obtain nuclear weapons.
On the diplomatic front, Iranian media reported that a Qatari delegation has returned to Tehran for negotiations, with an Iranian official confirming to Al Jazeera that Iran has officially received a letter from the US outlining terms to end the war.
Tensions between the United States and Iran intensified after joint US-Israeli military strikes on February 28, 2026, killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. A Pakistan-mediated interim agreement was reached in June 2026, but it fell apart the following month, leaving both countries embroiled in maritime confrontations and diplomatic deadlock over Iran’s nuclear programme and broader regional security concerns.