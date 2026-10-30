Gold Rate Today, October 30: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 14,226 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 13,040 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 10,669 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, October 30, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,226 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 169 over that on October 29.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,040 per gram and Rs 10,669 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 155 and Rs 127 respectively over the prices on October 29.

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According to Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com, “Gold and silver futures are facing renewed selling pressure in India, with silver recording a sharper decline. Stronger US inflation data has reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve may keep interest rates elevated or consider another increase in December. This is weighing on precious metals as investors reassess the appeal of non-yielding assets.”

