Gold Rate Today, October 30: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 14,226 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 13,040 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 10,669 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

Written by: Aanya Mehta
3 min readUpdated: Oct 30, 2026 10:15 AM IST
gold rateThe gold price in India today stands at Rs 14,226 per gram for 24 carat gold,  Rs 13,040 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 10,669 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
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Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 14,226 per gram for 24 carat gold,  Rs 13,040 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 10,669 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, October 30, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,226 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 169 over that on October 29.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,040 per gram and Rs 10,669 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 155 and Rs 127 respectively over the prices on October 29.

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According to Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com, “Gold and silver futures are facing renewed selling pressure in India, with silver recording a sharper decline. Stronger US inflation data has reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve may keep interest rates elevated or consider another increase in December. This is weighing on precious metals as investors reassess the appeal of non-yielding assets.”

He also mentioned that “internationally, spot gold was quoted at $4,006.06 an ounce in early Asian trading, while US gold futures stood at $4,018.50. Spot silver fell 3.5% to $52.08 an ounce during Thursday’s session, according to Reuters. US PCE inflation rose 0.5% in September, compared with 0.3% in August, strengthening expectations of a possible December rate increase.”

Also Read | Israel Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Election ends in political deadlock as counting concludes, Netanyahu’s Likud largest party
Purity Grams Today (INR)
24 Carat 10g Rs 14,226
22 Carat 10g Rs 13,040
18 Carat 10g Rs 10,669

City Wise Rate

City 24K 22K 18K
Chennai Rs 14,226 Rs 13,040 Rs 10,667
Mumbai Rs 14,226 Rs 13,040 Rs 10,669
Delhi Rs 14,241 Rs 13,055 Rs 10,684
Kolkata Rs 14,226 Rs 13,040 Rs 10,669
Bangalore Rs 14,226 Rs 13,040 Rs 10,669
Hyderabad Rs 14,226 Rs 13,040 Rs 10,669
Pune Rs 14,226 Rs 13,040 Rs 10,669
Vadodara Rs 14,231 Rs 13,045 Rs 10,674
Ahmedabad Rs 14,231 Rs 13,045 Rs 10,674

Tensions in West Asia

Al Jazeera reported that Maritime and military tensions continue to surge across the Middle East. The IRGC navy reported that three oil tankers caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz after detonating mines, with an additional vessel striking naval mines in the eastern stretch of the strategic waterway.

Simultaneously, Gaza’s Health Ministry stated that Israeli forces have killed 1,574 Palestinians since the October 2025 “ceasefire” was enacted, pushing the total recorded death toll in the enclave to 74,570 since October 2023.

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Tensions between the United States and Iran intensified after joint US-Israeli military strikes on February 28, 2026, killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. A Pakistan-mediated interim agreement was reached in June 2026, but it fell apart the following month, leaving both countries embroiled in maritime confrontations and diplomatic deadlock over Iran’s nuclear programme and broader regional security concerns.

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