Gold Rate Today, October 3: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 14,918 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 13,675 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,189 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
The price of 24K gold today, October 3, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,918 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 110 over that on October 2.
Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,675 per gram and Rs 11,189 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 100 and Rs 82 respectively over the prices on October 2.
|Purity
|Grams
|Today (INR)
|24 Carat
|10g
|Rs 14,918
|22 Carat
|10g
|Rs 13,675
|18 Carat
|10g
|Rs 11,189
|City
|24K
|22K
|18K
|Chennai
|Rs 14,918
|Rs 13,675
|Rs 11,215
|Mumbai
|Rs 14,918
|Rs 13,675
|Rs 11,189
|Delhi
|Rs 14,933
|Rs 13,690
|Rs 11,204
|Kolkata
|Rs 14,918
|Rs 13,675
|Rs 11,189
|Bangalore
|Rs 14,918
|Rs 13,675
|Rs 11,189
|Hyderabad
|Rs 14,918
|Rs 13,675
|Rs 11,189
|Pune
|Rs 15,918
|Rs 13,675
|Rs 11,189
|Vadodara
|Rs 14,923
|Rs 13,680
|Rs 11,194
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 14,923
|Rs 13,680
|Rs 11,194
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