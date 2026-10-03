Gold Rate Today, October 3: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 14,918 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 13,675 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,189 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

Written by: Aanya Mehta
3 min readUpdated: Oct 3, 2026 10:19 AM IST
goldThe gold price in India today stands at Rs 14,918 per gram for 24 carat gold,  Rs 13,675 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,189 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
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Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 14,918 per gram for 24 carat gold,  Rs 13,675 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,189 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, October 3, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,918 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 110 over that on October 2.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,675 per gram and Rs 11,189 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 100 and Rs 82 respectively over the prices on October 2.

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Also Read | US-Iran War Live News Updates: 5 Indian nationals rescued, shifted ashore after projectile hits tanker in Hormuz
Purity Grams Today (INR)
24 Carat 10g Rs 14,918
22 Carat 10g Rs 13,675
18 Carat 10g Rs 11,189

City Wise Rate

City 24K 22K 18K
Chennai Rs 14,918 Rs 13,675 Rs 11,215
Mumbai Rs 14,918 Rs 13,675 Rs 11,189
Delhi Rs 14,933 Rs 13,690 Rs 11,204
Kolkata Rs 14,918 Rs 13,675 Rs 11,189
Bangalore Rs 14,918 Rs 13,675 Rs 11,189
Hyderabad Rs 14,918 Rs 13,675 Rs 11,189
Pune Rs 15,918 Rs 13,675 Rs 11,189
Vadodara Rs 14,923 Rs 13,680 Rs 11,194
Ahmedabad Rs 14,923 Rs 13,680 Rs 11,194

Tensions in West Asia

Fighting across Yemen has escalated sharply after military forces launched 474 operations within 24 hours, resulting in 1,540 Houthi casualties (killed or wounded), while the Saudi-led coalition intercepted three incoming Houthi ballistic missiles over southern Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile in Gaza City, medical staff at al-Shifa Hospital confirmed to Al Jazeera that an Israeli air attack on a residential apartment in the western district killed at least five people including four women and left at least six others severely injured.

Neil Atkinson, former head of the IEA’s Oil Industry and Markets Division, noted that while the G7’s strategic fuel release provides welcome short-term relief, it fails to solve the broader structural shortfall. Speaking to Al Jazeera, Atkinson pointed out that seven months into the Middle East conflict, global crude oil and refined product supplies remain drastically below pre-war levels.

A 60 day maritime armistice brokered by the United States and Iran in mid-June 2026 to secure vital commercial shipping lanes has collapsed, giving way to renewed missile strikes and escalating naval hazards. Following the official breakdown of the agreement, both nations resumed active military operations and severed all formal diplomatic channels.

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The sudden disruption to global energy markets has triggered a major safe-haven rally, driving domestic gold prices sharply higher alongside international spot benchmarks, recent import tax revisions, and foreign exchange volatility.

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