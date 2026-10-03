Gold Rate Today, October 3: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

The gold price in India today stands at Rs 14,918 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 13,675 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,189 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 14,918 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 13,675 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,189 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, October 3, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,918 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 110 over that on October 2.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,675 per gram and Rs 11,189 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 100 and Rs 82 respectively over the prices on October 2.

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Purity Grams Today (INR) 24 Carat 10g Rs 14,918 22 Carat 10g Rs 13,675 18 Carat 10g Rs 11,189

City Wise Rate

City 24K 22K 18K Chennai Rs 14,918 Rs 13,675 Rs 11,215 Mumbai Rs 14,918 Rs 13,675 Rs 11,189 Delhi Rs 14,933 Rs 13,690 Rs 11,204 Kolkata Rs 14,918 Rs 13,675 Rs 11,189 Bangalore Rs 14,918 Rs 13,675 Rs 11,189 Hyderabad Rs 14,918 Rs 13,675 Rs 11,189 Pune Rs 15,918 Rs 13,675 Rs 11,189 Vadodara Rs 14,923 Rs 13,680 Rs 11,194 Ahmedabad Rs 14,923 Rs 13,680 Rs 11,194

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