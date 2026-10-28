Gold Rate Today, October 28: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 14,395 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 13,195 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 10,796 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, October 27, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,395 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 66 over that on October 27.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,195 per gram and Rs 10,796 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking an increase of Rs 60 and Rs 39 respectively over the prices on October 27.

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According to Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com, “Gold and silver futures remain volatile in India as investors await the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision on Wednesday. A recovery in international gold prices has offered some support, but uncertainty around inflation and the interest-rate outlook continues to limit buying conviction. The next move will depend on the Fed’s guidance, the dollar and US Treasury yields.”

