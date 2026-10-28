Gold Rate Today, October 28: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 14,395 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 13,195 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 10,796 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
The price of 24K gold today, October 27, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,395 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 66 over that on October 27.
Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,195 per gram and Rs 10,796 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking an increase of Rs 60 and Rs 39 respectively over the prices on October 27.
According to Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com, “Gold and silver futures remain volatile in India as investors await the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision on Wednesday. A recovery in international gold prices has offered some support, but uncertainty around inflation and the interest-rate outlook continues to limit buying conviction. The next move will depend on the Fed’s guidance, the dollar and US Treasury yields.”
He also mentioned that “for domestic investors, gold needs to hold above Rs 1,42,100 to avoid renewed downside pressure. A sustained move beyond Rs 1,44,265 would strengthen the recovery. Silver needs to defend Rs 1,91,516 per kg, while a move above Rs 1,97,388 would improve near-term momentum.”
|Purity
|Grams
|Today (INR)
|24 Carat
|10g
|Rs 14,395
|22 Carat
|10g
|Rs 13,195
|18 Carat
|10g
|Rs 10,796
City Wise Rate
|City
|24K
|22K
|18K
|Chennai
|Rs 14,395
|Rs 13,195
|Rs 10,796
|Mumbai
|Rs 14,395
|Rs 13,195
|Rs 10,796
|Delhi
|Rs 14,410
|Rs 13,210
|Rs 10,811
|Kolkata
|Rs 14,395
|Rs 13,195
|Rs 10,796
|Bangalore
|Rs 14,395
|Rs 13,195
|Rs 10,796
|Hyderabad
|Rs 14,395
|Rs 13,195
|Rs 10,796
|Pune
|Rs 14,395
|Rs 13,195
|Rs 10,796
|Vadodara
|Rs 14,400
|Rs 13,200
|Rs 10,801
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 14,400
|Rs 13,200
|Rs 10,801
Tensions in West Asia
Al Jazeera reported that regional security concerns continue to intensify as Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told Russia’s Vladimir Putin that the Middle East is fully capable of resolving its own challenges without US intervention.
At the same time, violence escalated across key maritime corridors and urban centres: Yemeni Houthis and Saudi-backed coalition forces claimed simultaneous gains amid intense clashes near the Bab al-Mandeb strait, Saudi authorities reported falling debris over Riyadh from two intercepted Houthi ballistic missiles, and Iran confirmed an oil tanker caught fire following a mine explosion east of the Strait of Hormuz.
Tensions between the United States and Iran intensified after joint US-Israeli military strikes on February 28, 2026, killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. A Pakistan-mediated interim agreement was reached in June 2026, but it fell apart the following month, leaving both countries embroiled in maritime confrontations and diplomatic deadlock over Iran’s nuclear programme and broader regional security concerns.