Gold Rate Today, October 28: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 14,395 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 13,195 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 10,796 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

Written by: Aanya Mehta
3 min readOct 28, 2026 10:38 AM IST
goldThe gold price in India today stands at Rs 14,395 per gram for 24 carat gold,  Rs 13,195 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 10,796 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
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Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 14,395 per gram for 24 carat gold,  Rs 13,195 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 10,796 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, October 27, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,395 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 66 over that on October 27.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,195 per gram and Rs 10,796 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking an increase of Rs 60 and Rs 39 respectively over the prices on October 27.

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According to Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com, “Gold and silver futures remain volatile in India as investors await the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision on Wednesday. A recovery in international gold prices has offered some support, but uncertainty around inflation and the interest-rate outlook continues to limit buying conviction. The next move will depend on the Fed’s guidance, the dollar and US Treasury yields.”

He also mentioned that “for domestic investors, gold needs to hold above Rs 1,42,100 to avoid renewed downside pressure. A sustained move beyond Rs 1,44,265 would strengthen the recovery. Silver needs to defend Rs 1,91,516 per kg, while a move above Rs 1,97,388 would improve near-term momentum.”

Also Read | US-Iran War Live Updates: Trump hails decision to attack Tehran, US prepares for possible new strikes after midterms
Purity Grams Today (INR)
24 Carat 10g Rs 14,395
22 Carat 10g Rs 13,195
18 Carat 10g Rs 10,796

City Wise Rate

City 24K 22K 18K
Chennai Rs 14,395 Rs 13,195 Rs 10,796
Mumbai Rs 14,395 Rs 13,195 Rs 10,796
Delhi Rs 14,410 Rs 13,210 Rs 10,811
Kolkata Rs 14,395 Rs 13,195 Rs 10,796
Bangalore Rs 14,395 Rs 13,195 Rs 10,796
Hyderabad Rs 14,395 Rs 13,195 Rs 10,796
Pune Rs 14,395 Rs 13,195 Rs 10,796
Vadodara Rs 14,400 Rs 13,200 Rs 10,801
Ahmedabad Rs 14,400 Rs 13,200 Rs 10,801

Tensions in West Asia

Al Jazeera reported that regional security concerns continue to intensify as Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told Russia’s Vladimir Putin that the Middle East is fully capable of resolving its own challenges without US intervention.

At the same time, violence escalated across key maritime corridors and urban centres: Yemeni Houthis and Saudi-backed coalition forces claimed simultaneous gains amid intense clashes near the Bab al-Mandeb strait, Saudi authorities reported falling debris over Riyadh from two intercepted Houthi ballistic missiles, and Iran confirmed an oil tanker caught fire following a mine explosion east of the Strait of Hormuz.

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Tensions between the United States and Iran intensified after joint US-Israeli military strikes on February 28, 2026, killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. A Pakistan-mediated interim agreement was reached in June 2026, but it fell apart the following month, leaving both countries embroiled in maritime confrontations and diplomatic deadlock over Iran’s nuclear programme and broader regional security concerns.

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