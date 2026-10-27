Gold Rate Today, October 27: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 14,329 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 13,135 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 10,757 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
The price of 24K gold today, October 27, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,329 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 54 over that on October 26.
Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,135 per gram and Rs 10,757 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking an increase of Rs 50 and Rs 51 respectively over the prices on October 26.
According to Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com, “Gold and silver futures are attempting to stabilise in India after last week’s sharp sell-off, but the recovery remains fragile. Investors are cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision. The dollar and expectations around future interest rates are likely to determine the next move in bullion.”
He also mentioned that “on the MCX, December gold futures were last reported at Rs 1,43,150 per 10 grams, up 0.05% from the previous close of Rs 1,43,073. The reported trading range was Rs 1,42,086 to Rs 1,43,363. December silver futures stood at Rs 1,95,900 per kg, up 0.05% from the previous close of Rs 1,95,793. Silver traded between Rs 1,92,510 and Rs 1,97,186.”
|Purity
|Grams
|Today (INR)
|24 Carat
|10g
|Rs 14,329
|22 Carat
|10g
|Rs 13,135
|18 Carat
|10g
|Rs 10,757
City Wise Rate
|City
|24K
|22K
|18K
|Chennai
|Rs 14,329
|Rs 13,135
|Rs 10,750
|Mumbai
|Rs 14,329
|Rs 13,135
|Rs 10,757
|Delhi
|Rs 14,344
|Rs 13,150
|Rs 10,762
|Kolkata
|Rs 14,329
|Rs 13,135
|Rs 10,757
|Bangalore
|Rs 14,329
|Rs 13,135
|Rs 10,757
|Hyderabad
|Rs 14,329
|Rs 13,135
|Rs 10,757
|Pune
|Rs 14,329
|Rs 13,135
|Rs 10,757
|Vadodara
|Rs 14,334
|Rs 13,140
|Rs 10,752
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 14,334
|Rs 13,140
|Rs 10,752
Tensions in West Asia
In a wave of escalating Middle Eastern security developments, Al Jazeera reported that Tensions in the Gulf remain elevated as Tehran accuses Washington of stalling negotiations, even as maritime security threats persist following a vessel fire reported by the UKMTO off Iraq’s coast near al-Faw.
Against this backdrop, senior officials from the newly formed Mecca Alliance; comprising Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Türkiye met with Iranian leadership in Tehran to advance peace talks and maintain ongoing diplomatic dialogue. Aligning with these regional efforts, Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi emphasised during an address at the University of Cambridge that lasting Gulf stability requires Iran’s inclusion, urging regional nations to take full ownership in shaping their collective security framework.
Tensions between the United States and Iran intensified after joint US-Israeli military strikes on February 28, 2026, killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. A Pakistan-mediated interim agreement was reached in June 2026, but it fell apart the following month, leaving both countries embroiled in maritime confrontations and diplomatic deadlock over Iran’s nuclear programme and broader regional security concerns.