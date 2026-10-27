Gold Rate Today, October 27: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 14,329 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 13,135 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 10,757 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, October 27, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,329 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 54 over that on October 26.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,135 per gram and Rs 10,757 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking an increase of Rs 50 and Rs 51 respectively over the prices on October 26.

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According to Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com, “Gold and silver futures are attempting to stabilise in India after last week’s sharp sell-off, but the recovery remains fragile. Investors are cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision. The dollar and expectations around future interest rates are likely to determine the next move in bullion.”