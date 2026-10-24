Gold Rate Today, October 24: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 14,247 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 13,059 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 10,685 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

Written by: Aanya Mehta
2 min readUpdated: Oct 24, 2026 09:33 AM IST
gold rateThe gold price in India today stands at Rs 14,247 per gram for 24 carat gold,  Rs 13,059 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 10,685 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
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Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 14,247 per gram for 24 carat gold,  Rs 13,059 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 10,685 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, October 24, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,247 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 1 over that on October 23.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,059 per gram and Rs 10,685 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 1 each  over the prices on October 23.

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Also Read | US-Iran War Live Updates: Trump says US may do another military operation against Iran
Purity Grams Today (INR)
24 Carat 10g Rs 14,247
22 Carat 10g Rs 13,059
18 Carat 10g Rs 10,689

City Wise Rate

City 24K 22K 18K
Chennai Rs 14,247 Rs 13,059 Rs 10,685
Mumbai Rs 14,247 Rs 13,059 Rs 10,685
Delhi Rs 14,262 Rs 13,074 Rs 10,685
Kolkata Rs 14,247 Rs 13,059 Rs 10,685
Bangalore Rs 14,247 Rs 13,059 Rs 10,685
Hyderabad Rs 14,247 Rs 13,059 Rs 10,685
Pune Rs 14,247 Rs 13,059 Rs 10,685
Vadodara Rs 14,242 Rs 13,064 Rs 10,685
Ahmedabad Rs 14,242 Rs 13,064 Rs 10,685

Tensions in West Asia

In a wave of escalating Middle Eastern security developments, Al Jazeera reported that Saudi air defences intercepted a Houthi ballistic missile aimed at Riyadh, while Israeli forces initiated a targeted military operation in Hebron after a shooting attack killed two soldiers and injured several others.

Amid the widening friction, US President Donald Trump hinted at potential renewed strikes on Iran, stating Washington “may do another little Epic Fury.” Meanwhile, diplomatic maneuvers continue as Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian prepares to attend the Gas Exporting Countries Forum in Moscow next week, where he is slated to hold bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Tensions between the United States and Iran intensified after joint US-Israeli military strikes on February 28, 2026, killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. A Pakistan-mediated interim agreement was reached in June 2026, but it fell apart the following month, leaving both countries embroiled in maritime confrontations and diplomatic deadlock over Iran’s nuclear programme and broader regional security concerns.

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