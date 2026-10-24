Gold Rate Today, October 24: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 14,247 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 13,059 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 10,685 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, October 24, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,247 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 1 over that on October 23.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,059 per gram and Rs 10,685 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 1 each over the prices on October 23.

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Purity Grams Today (INR) 24 Carat 10g Rs 14,247 22 Carat 10g Rs 13,059 18 Carat 10g Rs 10,689

City Wise Rate

City 24K 22K 18K Chennai Rs 14,247 Rs 13,059 Rs 10,685 Mumbai Rs 14,247 Rs 13,059 Rs 10,685 Delhi Rs 14,262 Rs 13,074 Rs 10,685 Kolkata Rs 14,247 Rs 13,059 Rs 10,685 Bangalore Rs 14,247 Rs 13,059 Rs 10,685 Hyderabad Rs 14,247 Rs 13,059 Rs 10,685 Pune Rs 14,247 Rs 13,059 Rs 10,685 Vadodara Rs 14,242 Rs 13,064 Rs 10,685 Ahmedabad Rs 14,242 Rs 13,064 Rs 10,685

Tensions in West Asia

In a wave of escalating Middle Eastern security developments, Al Jazeera reported that Saudi air defences intercepted a Houthi ballistic missile aimed at Riyadh, while Israeli forces initiated a targeted military operation in Hebron after a shooting attack killed two soldiers and injured several others.