Gold Rate Today, October 23: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 14,248 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 13,060 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 10,686 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
The price of 24K gold today, October 23, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,248 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 190 over that on October 22.
Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,060 per gram and Rs 10,686 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 175 and Rs 143 respectively over the prices on October 22.
|Purity
|Grams
|Today (INR)
|24 Carat
|10g
|Rs 14,248
|22 Carat
|10g
|Rs 13,060
|18 Carat
|10g
|Rs 10,690
City Wise Rate
|City
|24K
|22K
|18K
|Chennai
|Rs 14,248
|Rs 13,060
|Rs 10,690
|Mumbai
|Rs 14,248
|Rs 13,060
|Rs 10,686
|Delhi
|Rs 14,263
|Rs 13,075
|Rs 10,686
|Kolkata
|Rs 14,248
|Rs 13,060
|Rs 10,686
|Bangalore
|Rs 14,248
|Rs 13,060
|Rs 10,686
|Hyderabad
|Rs 14,248
|Rs 13,060
|Rs 10,686
|Pune
|Rs 14,248
|Rs 13,060
|Rs 10,686
|Vadodara
|Rs 14,243
|Rs 13,065
|Rs 10,686
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 14,243
|Rs 13,065
|Rs 10,686
Tensions in West Asia
Al Jazeera reported that U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at more military action against Iran, claiming American forces have beaten the country badly.
Meanwhile, Iranian officials reported that seven oil tankers were damaged in the Strait of Hormuz in a single day, marking the worst daily damage to shipping since the war between the U.S., Israel, and Tehran started.
Tensions between the United States and Iran intensified after joint US-Israeli military strikes on February 28, 2026, killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. A Pakistan-mediated interim agreement was reached in June 2026, but it fell apart the following month, leaving both countries embroiled in maritime confrontations and diplomatic deadlock over Iran’s nuclear programme and broader regional security concerns.