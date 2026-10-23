Gold Rate Today, October 23: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 14,248 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 13,060 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 10,686 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, October 23, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,248 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 190 over that on October 22.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,060 per gram and Rs 10,686 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 175 and Rs 143 respectively over the prices on October 22.

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Purity Grams Today (INR) 24 Carat 10g Rs 14,248 22 Carat 10g Rs 13,060 18 Carat 10g Rs 10,690

City Wise Rate

City 24K 22K 18K Chennai Rs 14,248 Rs 13,060 Rs 10,690 Mumbai Rs 14,248 Rs 13,060 Rs 10,686 Delhi Rs 14,263 Rs 13,075 Rs 10,686 Kolkata Rs 14,248 Rs 13,060 Rs 10,686 Bangalore Rs 14,248 Rs 13,060 Rs 10,686 Hyderabad Rs 14,248 Rs 13,060 Rs 10,686 Pune Rs 14,248 Rs 13,060 Rs 10,686 Vadodara Rs 14,243 Rs 13,065 Rs 10,686 Ahmedabad Rs 14,243 Rs 13,065 Rs 10,686

Tensions in West Asia

Al Jazeera reported that U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at more military action against Iran, claiming American forces have beaten the country badly.