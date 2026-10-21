Gold Rate Today, October 21: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 14,608 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 13,390 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 10,956 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, October 21, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,608 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 109 over that on October 20.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,390 per gram and Rs 10,956 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 100 and Rs 82 respectively over the prices on October 20.

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According to Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com, “Gold and silver futures are showing different trends in early market indications on October 21. Gold remains under pressure, while silver is attempting a modest recovery. Investors are weighing inflation concerns and the outlook for US interest rates, both of which could influence bullion prices in the coming sessions.”