Gold Rate Today, October 21: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

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Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 14,608 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 13,390 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 10,956 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

Written by: Aanya Mehta
3 min readOct 21, 2026 10:32 AM IST
gold rateThe gold price in India today stands at Rs 14,608 per gram for 24 carat gold,  Rs 13,390 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 10,956 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
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Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 14,608 per gram for 24 carat gold,  Rs 13,390 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 10,956 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, October 21, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,608 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 109 over that on October 20.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,390 per gram and Rs 10,956 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 100 and Rs 82 respectively over the prices on October 20.

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According to Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com, “Gold and silver futures are showing different trends in early market indications on October 21. Gold remains under pressure, while silver is attempting a modest recovery. Investors are weighing inflation concerns and the outlook for US interest rates, both of which could influence bullion prices in the coming sessions.”

He also mentioned that, “Internationally, spot gold fell 0.3% to $4,125.90 an ounce on October 20, while US December gold futures declined 0.4% to $4,142.60, according to Reuters. Inflation risks, the US dollar and Treasury yields remain important drivers. Expectations around the Federal Reserve’s next policy moves could keep volatility elevated.”

Also Read | US-Iran Highlights: Iran’s Araghchi blames US for Hormuz insecurity, pushes diplomacy
Purity Grams Today (INR)
24 Carat 10g Rs 14,608
22 Carat 10g Rs 13,390
18 Carat 10g Rs 10,956

City Wise Rate

City 24K 22K 18K
Chennai Rs 14,608 Rs 13,390 Rs 10,970
Mumbai Rs 14,608 Rs 13,390 Rs 10,956
Delhi Rs 14,623 Rs 13,405 Rs 10,971
Kolkata Rs 14,608 Rs 13,390 Rs 10,956
Bangalore Rs 14,608 Rs 13,390 Rs 10,956
Hyderabad Rs 14,608 Rs 13,390 Rs 10,956
Pune Rs 14,608 Rs 13,390 Rs 10,956
Vadodara Rs 14,613 Rs 13,395 Rs 10,961
Ahmedabad Rs 14,613 Rs 13,395 Rs 10,961

Tensions in West Asia

Al Jazeera reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told US media that securing a peace deal with Iran would be extremely challenging, adding that economic pressure on Tehran would continue until it stops targeting commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the strait would remain closed until Washington agrees to Tehran’s conditions, noting that indirect negotiations between the two sides were continuing through Pakistan and Qatar.

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Tensions between the United States and Iran intensified after joint US-Israeli military strikes on February 28, 2026, killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. A Pakistan-mediated interim agreement was reached in June 2026, but it fell apart the following month, leaving both countries embroiled in maritime confrontations and diplomatic deadlock over Iran’s nuclear programme and broader regional security concerns.

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