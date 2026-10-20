Gold Rate Today, October 20: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

AI Narration

AI Narration

This audio is AI generated.

मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 14,717 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 13,490 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,038 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

Written by: Aanya Mehta
2 min readOct 20, 2026 10:21 AM IST
gold rateThe gold price in India today stands at Rs 14,717 per gram for 24 carat gold,  Rs 13,490 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,038 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
Make us preferred source on Google

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 14,717 per gram for 24 carat gold,  Rs 13,490 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,038 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, October 20, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,717 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 87 over that on October 19.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,490 per gram and Rs 11,038 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 80 and Rs 65 respectively over the prices on October 19.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.
Also Read | US-Iran War Live Updates: Iran’s IRGC claims shooting down US MQ-9 drone over Strait of Hormuz
Purity Grams Today (INR)
24 Carat 10g Rs 14,717
22 Carat 10g Rs 13,490
18 Carat 10g Rs 11,038

City Wise Rate

City 24K 22K 18K
Chennai Rs 14,717 Rs 13,490 Rs 11,091
Mumbai Rs 14,717 Rs 13,490 Rs 11,038
Delhi Rs 14,732 Rs 13,505 Rs 11,052
Kolkata Rs 14,717 Rs 13,490 Rs 11,038
Bangalore Rs 14,717 Rs 13,490 Rs 11,038
Hyderabad Rs 14,717 Rs 13,490 Rs 11,038
Pune Rs 14,717 Rs 13,490 Rs 11,038
Vadodara Rs 14,722 Rs 13,495 Rs 11,042
Ahmedabad Rs 14,722 Rs 13,495 Rs 11,042

Tensions in West Asia

Al Jazeera reported that as the United States continues to exert heavy economic and military pressure on Iran, US President Donald Trump praised Russian President Vladimir Putin for staying out of the dispute. In response to ongoing American pressure, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) delivered a severe warning, with spokesman Brigadier-General Hossein Mohebbi threatening to target critical undersea communication cables in the Strait of Hormuz if US attacks undermine Iran’s regional security.

A 60-day maritime armistice brokered by the US and Iran in mid-June 2026 has disintegrated, replacing brief shipping lane stability with renewed missile strikes and mounting maritime risk. The failure of the agreement prompted both states to recommence active military operations and disband formal diplomatic channels. Consequently, fears of global energy disruption have driven a major safe-haven rally in precious metals, sending domestic and spot gold prices surging alongside foreign exchange instability and recent import duty revisions.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 20: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments