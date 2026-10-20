Gold Rate Today, October 20: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 14,717 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 13,490 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,038 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
The price of 24K gold today, October 20, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,717 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 87 over that on October 19.
Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,490 per gram and Rs 11,038 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 80 and Rs 65 respectively over the prices on October 19.
|Purity
|Grams
|Today (INR)
|24 Carat
|10g
|Rs 14,717
|22 Carat
|10g
|Rs 13,490
|18 Carat
|10g
|Rs 11,038
City Wise Rate
|City
|24K
|22K
|18K
|Chennai
|Rs 14,717
|Rs 13,490
|Rs 11,091
|Mumbai
|Rs 14,717
|Rs 13,490
|Rs 11,038
|Delhi
|Rs 14,732
|Rs 13,505
|Rs 11,052
|Kolkata
|Rs 14,717
|Rs 13,490
|Rs 11,038
|Bangalore
|Rs 14,717
|Rs 13,490
|Rs 11,038
|Hyderabad
|Rs 14,717
|Rs 13,490
|Rs 11,038
|Pune
|Rs 14,717
|Rs 13,490
|Rs 11,038
|Vadodara
|Rs 14,722
|Rs 13,495
|Rs 11,042
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 14,722
|Rs 13,495
|Rs 11,042
Tensions in West Asia
Al Jazeera reported that as the United States continues to exert heavy economic and military pressure on Iran, US President Donald Trump praised Russian President Vladimir Putin for staying out of the dispute. In response to ongoing American pressure, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) delivered a severe warning, with spokesman Brigadier-General Hossein Mohebbi threatening to target critical undersea communication cables in the Strait of Hormuz if US attacks undermine Iran’s regional security.
A 60-day maritime armistice brokered by the US and Iran in mid-June 2026 has disintegrated, replacing brief shipping lane stability with renewed missile strikes and mounting maritime risk. The failure of the agreement prompted both states to recommence active military operations and disband formal diplomatic channels. Consequently, fears of global energy disruption have driven a major safe-haven rally in precious metals, sending domestic and spot gold prices surging alongside foreign exchange instability and recent import duty revisions.