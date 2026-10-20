Gold Rate Today, October 20: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 14,717 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 13,490 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,038 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, October 20, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,717 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 87 over that on October 19.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,490 per gram and Rs 11,038 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 80 and Rs 65 respectively over the prices on October 19.

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Purity Grams Today (INR) 24 Carat 10g Rs 14,717 22 Carat 10g Rs 13,490 18 Carat 10g Rs 11,038

City Wise Rate

City 24K 22K 18K Chennai Rs 14,717 Rs 13,490 Rs 11,091 Mumbai Rs 14,717 Rs 13,490 Rs 11,038 Delhi Rs 14,732 Rs 13,505 Rs 11,052 Kolkata Rs 14,717 Rs 13,490 Rs 11,038 Bangalore Rs 14,717 Rs 13,490 Rs 11,038 Hyderabad Rs 14,717 Rs 13,490 Rs 11,038 Pune Rs 14,717 Rs 13,490 Rs 11,038 Vadodara Rs 14,722 Rs 13,495 Rs 11,042 Ahmedabad Rs 14,722 Rs 13,495 Rs 11,042

Tensions in West Asia

Al Jazeera reported that as the United States continues to exert heavy economic and military pressure on Iran, US President Donald Trump praised Russian President Vladimir Putin for staying out of the dispute. In response to ongoing American pressure, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) delivered a severe warning, with spokesman Brigadier-General Hossein Mohebbi threatening to target critical undersea communication cables in the Strait of Hormuz if US attacks undermine Iran’s regional security.