Gold Rate Today, October 17: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

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Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 14,766 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 13,535 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,074 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

Written by: Aanya Mehta
3 min readOct 17, 2026 10:42 AM IST
gold rateThe gold price in India today stands at Rs 14,766 per gram for 24 carat gold,  Rs 13,535 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,074 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
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Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 14,766 per gram for 24 carat gold,  Rs 13,535 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,074 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, October 16, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,766 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 22 over that on October 16.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,535 per gram and Rs 11,074 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking an increase of Rs 20 and Rs 16 respectively over the prices on October 16.

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Also Read | World Live News Updates: IRGC says oil supertanker hit mine in Strait of Hormuz, catches fire
Purity Grams Today (INR)
24 Carat 10g Rs 14,766
22 Carat 10g Rs 13,535
18 Carat 10g Rs 11,074

City Wise Rate

City 24K 22K 18K
Chennai Rs 14,766 Rs 13,535 Rs 11,125
Mumbai Rs 14,766 Rs 13,535 Rs 11,074
Delhi Rs 14,781 Rs 13,550 Rs 11,089
Kolkata Rs 14,766 Rs 13,535 Rs 11,074
Bangalore Rs 14,766 Rs 13,535 Rs 11,074
Hyderabad Rs 14,766 Rs 13,535 Rs 11,074
Pune Rs 15,766 Rs 13,535 Rs 11,074
Vadodara Rs 14,771 Rs 13,540 Rs 11,079
Ahmedabad Rs 14,771 Rs 13,540 Rs 11,079

Tensions in West Asia

Al Jazeera reported that US President Donald Trump announced that an “effective” US Navy blockade successfully halted all Iranian maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, amid escalating regional instability, the UK Foreign Office issued an updated advisory on Friday warning against all but essential travel to Saudi Arabia following recent Houthi cross-border attacks launched from Yemen.

Yemen’s recognized government reported new Houthi missile strikes on Aden’s airport. The attack came just 24 hours after a deadly bombing at the city’s presidential palace. Meanwhile, violence escalated in the occupied West Bank. Israeli settlers attacked local Palestinians and assaulted an American journalist. Attackers also set fire to regional olive groves in a continuing wave of aggression.

A 60-day maritime armistice brokered by the US and Iran in mid-June 2026 has disintegrated, replacing brief shipping lane stability with renewed missile strikes and mounting maritime risk. The failure of the agreement prompted both states to recommence active military operations and disband formal diplomatic channels. Consequently, fears of global energy disruption have driven a major safe-haven rally in precious metals, sending domestic and spot gold prices surging alongside foreign exchange instability and recent import duty revisions.

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