Gold Rate Today, October 17: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 14,766 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 13,535 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,074 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, October 16, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,766 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 22 over that on October 16.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,535 per gram and Rs 11,074 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking an increase of Rs 20 and Rs 16 respectively over the prices on October 16.

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Purity Grams Today (INR) 24 Carat 10g Rs 14,766 22 Carat 10g Rs 13,535 18 Carat 10g Rs 11,074

City Wise Rate

City 24K 22K 18K Chennai Rs 14,766 Rs 13,535 Rs 11,125 Mumbai Rs 14,766 Rs 13,535 Rs 11,074 Delhi Rs 14,781 Rs 13,550 Rs 11,089 Kolkata Rs 14,766 Rs 13,535 Rs 11,074 Bangalore Rs 14,766 Rs 13,535 Rs 11,074 Hyderabad Rs 14,766 Rs 13,535 Rs 11,074 Pune Rs 15,766 Rs 13,535 Rs 11,074 Vadodara Rs 14,771 Rs 13,540 Rs 11,079 Ahmedabad Rs 14,771 Rs 13,540 Rs 11,079

Tensions in West Asia

Al Jazeera reported that US President Donald Trump announced that an “effective” US Navy blockade successfully halted all Iranian maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, amid escalating regional instability, the UK Foreign Office issued an updated advisory on Friday warning against all but essential travel to Saudi Arabia following recent Houthi cross-border attacks launched from Yemen.