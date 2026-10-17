Gold Rate Today, October 17: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 14,766 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 13,535 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,074 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
The price of 24K gold today, October 16, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,766 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 22 over that on October 16.
Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,535 per gram and Rs 11,074 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking an increase of Rs 20 and Rs 16 respectively over the prices on October 16.
|Purity
|Grams
|Today (INR)
|24 Carat
|10g
|Rs 14,766
|22 Carat
|10g
|Rs 13,535
|18 Carat
|10g
|Rs 11,074
City Wise Rate
|City
|24K
|22K
|18K
|Chennai
|Rs 14,766
|Rs 13,535
|Rs 11,125
|Mumbai
|Rs 14,766
|Rs 13,535
|Rs 11,074
|Delhi
|Rs 14,781
|Rs 13,550
|Rs 11,089
|Kolkata
|Rs 14,766
|Rs 13,535
|Rs 11,074
|Bangalore
|Rs 14,766
|Rs 13,535
|Rs 11,074
|Hyderabad
|Rs 14,766
|Rs 13,535
|Rs 11,074
|Pune
|Rs 15,766
|Rs 13,535
|Rs 11,074
|Vadodara
|Rs 14,771
|Rs 13,540
|Rs 11,079
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 14,771
|Rs 13,540
|Rs 11,079
Tensions in West Asia
Al Jazeera reported that US President Donald Trump announced that an “effective” US Navy blockade successfully halted all Iranian maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, amid escalating regional instability, the UK Foreign Office issued an updated advisory on Friday warning against all but essential travel to Saudi Arabia following recent Houthi cross-border attacks launched from Yemen.
Yemen’s recognized government reported new Houthi missile strikes on Aden’s airport. The attack came just 24 hours after a deadly bombing at the city’s presidential palace. Meanwhile, violence escalated in the occupied West Bank. Israeli settlers attacked local Palestinians and assaulted an American journalist. Attackers also set fire to regional olive groves in a continuing wave of aggression.
A 60-day maritime armistice brokered by the US and Iran in mid-June 2026 has disintegrated, replacing brief shipping lane stability with renewed missile strikes and mounting maritime risk. The failure of the agreement prompted both states to recommence active military operations and disband formal diplomatic channels. Consequently, fears of global energy disruption have driven a major safe-haven rally in precious metals, sending domestic and spot gold prices surging alongside foreign exchange instability and recent import duty revisions.