Gold Rate Today, October 16: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 14,744 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 13,515 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,058 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
The price of 24K gold today, October 16, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,744 per gram. The rate remains unchanged from October 15.
Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,515 per gram and Rs 11,058 per gram for 18 carat gold. These rates remains unchanged from October 15.
According to Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com, “Gold and silver futures are showing signs of recovery in India after the sharp sell-off in the previous session. MCX gold futures were quoted at ₹1,47,550 per 10 grams, up 1.16% from the previous close of ₹1,45,850. Silver futures stood at ₹2,10,920 per kg, up 1.40% from the previous close of ₹2,07,990. These early market-feed quotes suggest bargain buying, although the regular MCX daytime session has yet to open.”
He further mentioned that, “gold is attempting to recover after slipping towards ₹1.45 lakh per 10 grams. Sustaining above this level is important for stabilising sentiment. A move above ₹1.48 lakh would strengthen the recovery. Silver has bounced above ₹2.10 lakh per kg after coming under heavier selling pressure. It needs to hold ₹2.08 lakh and move decisively above ₹2.11 lakh to build stronger momentum.”
|Purity
|Grams
|Today (INR)
|24 Carat
|10g
|Rs 14,744
|22 Carat
|10g
|Rs 13,515
|18 Carat
|10g
|Rs 11,058
City Wise Rate
|City
|24K
|22K
|18K
|Chennai
|Rs 14,744
|Rs 13,515
|Rs 11,115
|Mumbai
|Rs 14,744
|Rs 13,515
|Rs 11,058
|Delhi
|Rs 14,759
|Rs 13,530
|Rs 11,073
|Kolkata
|Rs 14,744
|Rs 13,515
|Rs 11,058
|Bangalore
|Rs 14,744
|Rs 13,515
|Rs 11,058
|Hyderabad
|Rs 14,744
|Rs 13,515
|Rs 11,058
|Pune
|Rs 15,744
|Rs 13,515
|Rs 11,058
|Vadodara
|Rs 14,749
|Rs 13,520
|Rs 11,063
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 14,749
|Rs 13,520
|Rs 11,063
Tensions in West Asia
In a series of major escalations across the region, Al Jazeera reported that U.S. President Donald Trump stated he “would not use” nuclear weapons against Iran and ruled out deploying American ground troops. Meanwhile, tensions intensified on multiple fronts as the Saudi-led coalition announced it intercepted and destroyed a Houthi-launched drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia labelled the Houthi strikes “full-fledged war crimes” and accused the Yemeni militia of endangering Muslim holy sites and pilgrims. Consequently, Yemen’s government confirmed that its prime minister and cabinet narrowly survived a deadly Houthi missile attack on the al-Maashiq presidential palace in Aden, which left at least five people dead and 16 others wounded, according to the nation’s health minister.
A 60-day maritime armistice brokered by the US and Iran in mid-June 2026 has disintegrated, replacing brief shipping lane stability with renewed missile strikes and mounting maritime risk. The failure of the agreement prompted both states to recommence active military operations and disband formal diplomatic channels. Consequently, fears of global energy disruption have driven a major safe-haven rally in precious metals, sending domestic and spot gold prices surging alongside foreign exchange instability and recent import duty revisions.