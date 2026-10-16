Gold Rate Today, October 16: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 14,744 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 13,515 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,058 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, October 16, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,744 per gram. The rate remains unchanged from October 15.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,515 per gram and Rs 11,058 per gram for 18 carat gold. These rates remains unchanged from October 15.

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According to Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com, “Gold and silver futures are showing signs of recovery in India after the sharp sell-off in the previous session. MCX gold futures were quoted at ₹1,47,550 per 10 grams, up 1.16% from the previous close of ₹1,45,850. Silver futures stood at ₹2,10,920 per kg, up 1.40% from the previous close of ₹2,07,990. These early market-feed quotes suggest bargain buying, although the regular MCX daytime session has yet to open.”