Gold Rate Today, October 14: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 14,826 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 13,590 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,119 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
The price of 24K gold today, October 14, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,826 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 103 over that on October 13.
Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,590 per gram and Rs 11,119 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 95 and Rs 78 respectively over the prices on October 13.
According to Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com, “Gold and silver futures are under pressure in India, with silver seeing a sharper correction. MCX December gold futures were quoted at ₹1,48,274 per 10 grams, down 0.85% from the previous close of ₹1,49,543. December silver futures stood at ₹2,18,850 per kg, down 1.81% from the previous close of ₹2,22,877. These early quotes indicate continued selling pressure across both metals.”
He further mentioned that, “The international backdrop remains challenging. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $4,157.90 an ounce on Tuesday, while US December gold futures settled 0.3% lower at $4,177.30. A firm US dollar has weighed on bullion. Investors are also waiting for US inflation data and comments from Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh for clearer signals on the interest-rate outlook.”
|Purity
|Grams
|Today (INR)
|24 Carat
|10g
|Rs 14,826
|22 Carat
|10g
|Rs 13,590
|18 Carat
|10g
|Rs 11,119
|City
|24K
|22K
|18K
|Chennai
|Rs 14,826
|Rs 13,590
|Rs 11,165
|Mumbai
|Rs 14,826
|Rs 13,590
|Rs 11,119
|Delhi
|Rs 14,841
|Rs 13,605
|Rs 11,134
|Kolkata
|Rs 14,826
|Rs 13,590
|Rs 11,119
|Bangalore
|Rs 14,826
|Rs 13,590
|Rs 11,119
|Hyderabad
|Rs 14,826
|Rs 13,590
|Rs 11,119
|Pune
|Rs 15,826
|Rs 13,590
|Rs 11,119
|Vadodara
|Rs 14,831
|Rs 13,595
|Rs 11,124
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 14,831
|Rs 13,595
|Rs 11,124
Following a Houthi warning designating Saudi oil infrastructure as “legitimate targets,” a strike hit an Aramco building in Dhahran, sparking a minor fire with no reported injuries, according to the Saudi energy ministry. In response, the Saudi-led coalition launched retaliatory strikes against Houthi energy terminals and fuel storage reserves in Yemen.
Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki stated that precautions were taken to minimize civilian collateral damage, while air defense systems intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile over the Al-Kharj governorate in Riyadh province.
Al Jazeera reported that US President Donald Trump accused Houthi rebels of intensifying attacks on Saudi Arabia’s infrastructure to inflate global energy prices ahead of the US midterm elections. Meanwhile, Tehran and Muscat are nearing an agreement on establishing secure commercial shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz after reaching an understanding on a “temporary safe passage route,” according to Iran’s Foreign Ministry.
A 60-day maritime armistice brokered by the US and Iran in mid-June 2026 has disintegrated, replacing brief shipping lane stability with renewed missile strikes and mounting maritime risk. The failure of the agreement prompted both states to recommence active military operations and disband formal diplomatic channels. Consequently, fears of global energy disruption have driven a major safe-haven rally in precious metals, sending domestic and spot gold prices surging alongside foreign exchange instability and recent import duty revisions.