Gold Rate Today, October 14: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

The gold price in India today stands at Rs 14,826 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 13,590 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,119 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 14,826 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 13,590 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,119 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, October 14, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,826 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 103 over that on October 13.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,590 per gram and Rs 11,119 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 95 and Rs 78 respectively over the prices on October 13.

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According to Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com, “Gold and silver futures are under pressure in India, with silver seeing a sharper correction. MCX December gold futures were quoted at ₹1,48,274 per 10 grams, down 0.85% from the previous close of ₹1,49,543. December silver futures stood at ₹2,18,850 per kg, down 1.81% from the previous close of ₹2,22,877. These early quotes indicate continued selling pressure across both metals.”