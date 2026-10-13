Gold Rate Today, October 13: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 14,929 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 13,685 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,197 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
The price of 24K gold today, October 13, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,929 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 39 over that on October 12.
Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,685 per gram and Rs 11,197 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 35 and Rs 29 respectively over the prices on October 12.
Gold and silver futures are entering Tuesday’s session with a cautious bias, following overnight weakness in international bullion markets. The latest available domestic reference is from October 12, as the regular MCX daytime session has not opened yet.
Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com mentioned that “MCX December gold futures opened at ₹1,51,596 per 10 grams on Monday, against a previous close of ₹1,51,499. The contract subsequently fell to ₹1,50,845. December silver futures opened at ₹2,25,494 per kg, compared with a previous close of ₹2,25,755. The reported price later slipped to ₹2,25,304. These figures indicate selling pressure in both metals during the previous session.”
He also said that, “international markets also weakened. Spot gold fell 0.6% to $4,169.10 an ounce on Monday, while US December gold futures settled 0.6% lower at $4,190.60. Spot silver declined 1% to $60.22 an ounce. A stronger US dollar and rising oil prices weighed on bullion.”
|Purity
|Grams
|Today (INR)
|24 Carat
|10g
|Rs 14,929
|22 Carat
|10g
|Rs 13,685
|18 Carat
|10g
|Rs 11,197
|City
|24K
|22K
|18K
|Chennai
|Rs 14,929
|Rs 13,685
|Rs 11,235
|Mumbai
|Rs 14,929
|Rs 13,685
|Rs 11,197
|Delhi
|Rs 14,944
|Rs 13,700
|Rs 11,212
|Kolkata
|Rs 15,929
|Rs 13,685
|Rs 11,197
|Bangalore
|Rs 15,929
|Rs 13,685
|Rs 11,197
|Hyderabad
|Rs 15,929
|Rs 13,685
|Rs 11,197
|Pune
|Rs 15,929
|Rs 13,685
|Rs 11,197
|Vadodara
|Rs 15,934
|Rs 13,690
|Rs 11,202
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 15,934
|Rs 13,690
|Rs 11,202
US President Donald Trump strongly condemned Yemen’s Houthis for “misbehaving very badly” following a wave of targeted strikes on major Saudi Arabian aviation hubs, including Dammam’s King Fahd International and Riyadh’s King Khalid International.
In response to the escalating violence which has claimed at least 18 lives, Saudi authorities have extended the operational shutdown at King Khalid International Airport through Saturday to assess damages and verify facility safety.
AL Jazeera noted that oil prices continued falling on Tuesday, setting up their first daily decline in nearly a week as traders balanced Middle East supply fears from attacks on Saudi Arabia against anticipated boosts in Russian diesel exports. By 03:29 GMT, Brent crude dropped $1.30 (1.2%) to $105.35 per barrel, while US WTI slipped $1.25 (1.3%) to $92.49 per barrel.
A 60-day maritime armistice brokered by the US and Iran in mid-June 2026 has disintegrated, replacing brief shipping lane stability with renewed missile strikes and mounting maritime risk. The failure of the agreement prompted both states to recommence active military operations and disband formal diplomatic channels. Consequently, fears of global energy disruption have driven a major safe-haven rally in precious metals, sending domestic and spot gold prices surging alongside foreign exchange instability and recent import duty revisions.