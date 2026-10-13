Gold Rate Today, October 13: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

The gold price in India today stands at Rs 14,929 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 13,685 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,197 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 14,929 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 13,685 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,197 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, October 13, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,929 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 39 over that on October 12.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,685 per gram and Rs 11,197 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 35 and Rs 29 respectively over the prices on October 12.

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Gold and silver futures are entering Tuesday’s session with a cautious bias, following overnight weakness in international bullion markets. The latest available domestic reference is from October 12, as the regular MCX daytime session has not opened yet.