Gold Rate Today, October 10: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,142 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 13,880 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,357 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,142 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 13,880 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,357 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, October 10, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 15,142 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 71 over that on October 9.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,880 per gram and Rs 11,357 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking an increase of Rs 65 and Rs 54 respectively over the prices on October 9.

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Purity Grams Today (INR) 24 Carat 10g Rs 15,142 22 Carat 10g Rs 13,880 18 Carat 10g Rs 11,357

City Wise Rate

City 24K 22K 18K Chennai Rs 15,142 Rs 13,880 Rs 11,400 Mumbai Rs 15,142 Rs 13,880 Rs 11,357 Delhi Rs 15,157 Rs 13,895 Rs 11,372 Kolkata Rs 15,142 Rs 13,880 Rs 11,357 Bangalore Rs 15,142 Rs 13,880 Rs 11,357 Hyderabad Rs 15,142 Rs 13,880 Rs 11,357 Pune Rs 15,142 Rs 13,880 Rs 11,357 Vadodara Rs 15,147 Rs 13,885 Rs 11,362 Ahmedabad Rs 15,147 Rs 13,885 Rs 11,362

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In a major military update, the Yemeni government reported that its forces conducted over 2,750 strikes in a 24-hour period, neutralizing more than 1,400 Houthi fighters. Meanwhile, on the diplomatic front, the Kremlin stated that US President Donald Trump welcomes Russian participation in negotiations to resolve tensions surrounding Iran.