Gold Rate Today, October 10: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,142 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 13,880 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,357 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.3

Written by: Aanya Mehta
2 min readOct 10, 2026 11:08 AM IST
gold rateThe gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,142 per gram for 24 carat gold,  Rs 13,880 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,357 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
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Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,142 per gram for 24 carat gold,  Rs 13,880 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,357 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, October 10, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 15,142 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 71 over that on October 9.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,880 per gram and Rs 11,357 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking an increase of Rs 65 and Rs 54 respectively over the prices on October 9.

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Purity Grams Today (INR)
24 Carat 10g Rs 15,142
22 Carat 10g Rs 13,880
18 Carat 10g Rs 11,357

City Wise Rate

City 24K 22K 18K
Chennai Rs 15,142 Rs 13,880 Rs 11,400
Mumbai Rs 15,142 Rs 13,880 Rs 11,357
Delhi Rs 15,157 Rs 13,895 Rs 11,372
Kolkata Rs 15,142 Rs 13,880 Rs 11,357
Bangalore Rs 15,142 Rs 13,880 Rs 11,357
Hyderabad Rs 15,142 Rs 13,880 Rs 11,357
Pune Rs 15,142 Rs 13,880 Rs 11,357
Vadodara Rs 15,147 Rs 13,885 Rs 11,362
Ahmedabad Rs 15,147 Rs 13,885 Rs 11,362

Tensions in West Asia

In a major military update, the Yemeni government reported that its forces conducted over 2,750 strikes in a 24-hour period, neutralizing more than 1,400 Houthi fighters. Meanwhile, on the diplomatic front, the Kremlin stated that US President Donald Trump welcomes Russian participation in negotiations to resolve tensions surrounding Iran.

Meanwhile, AL Jazeera reported that according to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk, Israeli forces conducted 280 military incursions into Syrian territory during September, marking a peak for 2026. Türk cautioned that at least 49 Syrians remain in custody, noting that former detainees have detailed credible allegations of abuse and torture experienced during their imprisonment.

A 60-day maritime armistice brokered by the US and Iran in mid-June 2026 has disintegrated, replacing brief shipping lane stability with renewed missile strikes and mounting maritime risk. The failure of the agreement prompted both states to recommence active military operations and disband formal diplomatic channels. Consequently, fears of global energy disruption have driven a major safe-haven rally in precious metals, sending domestic and spot gold prices surging alongside foreign exchange instability and recent import duty revisions.

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