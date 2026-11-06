Gold rates, which have dropped from its peak this year, are holding steady. In India, gold price is on a marginal upward trend with the yellow metal rising by Rs 715 since November 1. On November 6, Dhanteras, 10 gram 24 carat gold was priced at 1,46,030 in India.

The US midterm elections have also ended a prolonged period of extreme uncertainty easing gold prices.

On November 6, some uncertainty still remained as investors assessed whether Democrats, after their thumping win, would press for an end to the Iran conflict. However, gold traded lower early on in the day as uncertainty centred on the prospect of an end to the conflict bringing down oil prices and easing inflation.