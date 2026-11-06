Gold Rate Today, 6 November: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities on Dhanteras

Check 10 gram 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi today on the occasion of Dhanteras.

By: Express Web Desk
3 min readUpdated: Nov 6, 2026 10:12 AM IST
Gold rates today dhanterasOn Dhanteras, 10 gram gold prices for 18, 22 and 24 carat has climbed to Rs 1,09,530, 1,33,860, and Rs 1,46,030 (Representative image).
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Gold rates, which have dropped from its peak this year, are holding steady. In India, gold price is on a marginal upward trend with the yellow metal rising by Rs 715 since November 1. On November 6, Dhanteras, 10 gram 24 carat gold was priced at 1,46,030 in India.

The US midterm elections have also ended a prolonged period of extreme uncertainty easing gold prices.

On November 6, some uncertainty still remained as investors assessed whether Democrats, after their thumping win, would press for an end to the Iran conflict. However, gold traded lower early on in the day as uncertainty centred on the prospect of an end to the conflict bringing down oil prices and easing inflation.

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International gold slipped 0.68 per cent to around $4,060 an ounce, while silver hovered near $52 following a 0.15 per cent move over the previous 24 hours.

At 02:46 GMT, US gold futures were trading 0.91 per cent below their previous close at $4,075.90 an ounce. Silver fell 0.68 per cent to $53.02 an ounce.

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Dhanteras · 6 Nov 2026
Gold is ₹14,603 a gram on Dhanteras, up ₹715 since Nov 1
Most of the climb came in two days after the US midterms. Today the price is flat (+₹1).
Gold price today, per gram
24K
₹14,603
₹1,46,030 / 10 g
▲ ₹1
22K
₹13,386
₹1,33,860 / 10 g
▲ ₹1
18K
₹10,953
₹1,09,530 / 10 g
▲ ₹1
24K per gram: gain since Nov 1
Nov 1₹13,888.0
Nov 2₹13,937.+49
Nov 3₹13,964.+27
Nov 4₹14,280.+316
Nov 5₹14,602.+322
Nov 6₹14,603.+1
₹638 of the ₹715 rise (+4.6%) came on Nov 4 and 5, after Democrats' midterm win weakened the dollar and lifted gold globally. Since Nov 1 the total gain is 5.1%.
Why prices are moving
Up: US midtermsMarket reports (Reuters, Investing.com) link the Nov 4-5 rally to a softer dollar and lower US yields after the Democratic win. Spot gold topped $4,100 an ounce on Nov 5.
Today: Iran watchSpot gold slipped 0.68% to about $4,060. Investors are weighing whether Democrats press to end the Iran conflict, which could lower oil prices and ease inflation.
MCX check: December 24K futures traded at ₹1,42,192 per 10 g against a previous close of ₹1,44,095 (-1.3%). This is a futures price, not the retail rate above.
City-wise gold rates today, per gram
City24K22K18K
Delhi₹14,618₹13,401₹10,968
Vadodara₹14,608₹13,391₹10,958
Ahmedabad₹14,608₹13,391₹10,958
Chennai₹14,603₹13,386₹10,956
Mumbai₹14,603₹13,386₹10,953
Kolkata₹14,603₹13,386₹10,953
Bengaluru₹14,603₹13,386₹10,953
Hyderabad₹14,603₹13,386₹10,953
Kerala₹14,603₹13,386₹10,953
Pune₹14,603₹13,386₹10,953
Delhi is the priciest: ₹15 a gram above the common ₹14,603 (24K). Vadodara and Ahmedabad are ₹5 higher; Chennai's 18K is ₹3 higher.
Buying 10 g of 22K? What it adds up to
Base value₹1,33,860
Making charges (12%, example)₹16,063
GST (3%)₹4,498
Total₹1,54,421
Source: Good Returns (rates are indicative and exclude GST, TCS and other levies; check with your jeweller), MCX, Reuters and Investing.com market reports, as of 6 Nov 2026. Percentages and the two-day gain are Express calculations. Making charges vary by jeweller.
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Gold and silver prices in India

Gold rates had peaked earlier this year due to a combination of global uncertainty and domestic policies. However, it witnessed a mid-year correction

Domestic spot gold ended Thursday’s November 5 session at Rs 14,602 per gram, as per commodity price tracking website Good Returns. At 9:11 AM on Friday, Dhanteras, 10 gram 24 carat gold futures for December 4 was trading on the MCX at Rs 1,42,192 against the previous close of Rs 1,44,095.

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According to Good Returns, 10 gram gold prices for 18, 22 and 24 carat on Dhanteras is Rs 1,09,530, 1,33,860, and Rs 1,46,030.

Investors will now watch movements in the dollar and US bond yields, alongside the Federal Reserve’s policy stance, for indications of whether the recovery can continue.

What can you buy today?

Traditionally, Hindu households in many parts of India buy metal objects — from gold and silver idols to utensils — to mark Dhanteras. According to your budget, you can opt for utensils for your Puja space, brass idols of Lord Ganesh or Goddess Lakshmi, gold-layered or gold-plated idols, or gold and silver coins of 1 or 10 gram.

A 24 carat 1-gram gold coin can cost you anything between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000.

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Many prefer buying gold and silver or Gold- and silver-plated jewellery as well.

With digital gold widely now available on many platforms, you can start with an investment of as little as Rs 10. Over time, you can increase your investment and exchange the digital gold for a real gold coin, or get the cash at the prevalent market rates.

Investors can also buy Gold ETFs (Exchange-Traded Funds). These are passive investment instruments that track the market price of physical gold in India just like regular company stocks. You will need an active demat account and a trading account for this.

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