Gold rates, which have dropped from its peak this year, are holding steady. In India, gold price is on a marginal upward trend with the yellow metal rising by Rs 715 since November 1. On November 6, Dhanteras, 10 gram 24 carat gold was priced at 1,46,030 in India.
The US midterm elections have also ended a prolonged period of extreme uncertainty easing gold prices.
On November 6, some uncertainty still remained as investors assessed whether Democrats, after their thumping win, would press for an end to the Iran conflict. However, gold traded lower early on in the day as uncertainty centred on the prospect of an end to the conflict bringing down oil prices and easing inflation.
International gold slipped 0.68 per cent to around $4,060 an ounce, while silver hovered near $52 following a 0.15 per cent move over the previous 24 hours.
At 02:46 GMT, US gold futures were trading 0.91 per cent below their previous close at $4,075.90 an ounce. Silver fell 0.68 per cent to $53.02 an ounce.
Gold and silver prices in India
Gold rates had peaked earlier this year due to a combination of global uncertainty and domestic policies. However, it witnessed a mid-year correction
Domestic spot gold ended Thursday’s November 5 session at Rs 14,602 per gram, as per commodity price tracking website Good Returns. At 9:11 AM on Friday, Dhanteras, 10 gram 24 carat gold futures for December 4 was trading on the MCX at Rs 1,42,192 against the previous close of Rs 1,44,095.
According to Good Returns, 10 gram gold prices for 18, 22 and 24 carat on Dhanteras is Rs 1,09,530, 1,33,860, and Rs 1,46,030.
Investors will now watch movements in the dollar and US bond yields, alongside the Federal Reserve’s policy stance, for indications of whether the recovery can continue.
What can you buy today?
Traditionally, Hindu households in many parts of India buy metal objects — from gold and silver idols to utensils — to mark Dhanteras. According to your budget, you can opt for utensils for your Puja space, brass idols of Lord Ganesh or Goddess Lakshmi, gold-layered or gold-plated idols, or gold and silver coins of 1 or 10 gram.
A 24 carat 1-gram gold coin can cost you anything between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000.
Many prefer buying gold and silver or Gold- and silver-plated jewellery as well.
With digital gold widely now available on many platforms, you can start with an investment of as little as Rs 10. Over time, you can increase your investment and exchange the digital gold for a real gold coin, or get the cash at the prevalent market rates.
Investors can also buy Gold ETFs (Exchange-Traded Funds). These are passive investment instruments that track the market price of physical gold in India just like regular company stocks. You will need an active demat account and a trading account for this.