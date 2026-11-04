Gold Rate Today, November 4: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 13,965 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 12,731 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 10,417 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, November 4, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 13,965 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 1 over that on November 3.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 12, 731 per gram and Rs 10,417 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking an increase of Rs 1 respectively over the prices on November 3.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

According to Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com, “Gold and silver futures in India are showing a mixed trend in early trading. MCX December gold was quoted at Rs 1,39,433 per 10 grams, down 0.01%, while December silver stood at Rs 1,79,891 per kg, up 0.11%. These are early electronic-session references, not confirmed prices at the regular MCX opening.”