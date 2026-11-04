Gold Rate Today, November 4: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 13,965 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 12,731 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 10,417 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
The price of 24K gold today, November 4, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 13,965 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 1 over that on November 3.
Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 12, 731 per gram and Rs 10,417 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking an increase of Rs 1 respectively over the prices on November 3.
According to Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com, “Gold and silver futures in India are showing a mixed trend in early trading. MCX December gold was quoted at Rs 1,39,433 per 10 grams, down 0.01%, while December silver stood at Rs 1,79,891 per kg, up 0.11%. These are early electronic-session references, not confirmed prices at the regular MCX opening.”
He also said that, “For Indian investors, the recovery remains uneven. Gold is slightly weaker in domestic early trading, while silver is holding a modest gain. The rupee-dollar exchange rate and international price movements will determine how these trends carry into the regular MCX session. Investors should avoid reacting to small early-session moves and watch whether prices sustain direction after the market opens.”
|Purity
|Grams
|Today (INR)
|24 Carat
|10g
|Rs 13,965
|22 Carat
|10g
|Rs 12,801
|18 Carat
|10g
|Rs 10,474
City Wise Rate
|City
|24K
|22K
|18K
|Chennai
|Rs 13,965
|Rs 12,801
|Rs 10,476
|Mumbai
|Rs 13,965
|Rs 12,801
|Rs 10,474
|Delhi
|Rs 13,980
|Rs 12,816
|Rs 10,489
|Kolkata
|Rs 13,965
|Rs 12,801
|Rs 10,474
|Bangalore
|Rs 13,965
|Rs 12,801
|Rs 10,474
|Hyderabad
|Rs 13,965
|Rs 12,801
|Rs 10,474
|Pune
|Rs 13,965
|Rs 12,801
|Rs 10,474
|Vadodara
|Rs 13,970
|Rs 12,806
|Rs 10,479
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 13,970
|Rs 12,806
|Rs 10,479
Tensions in West Asia
Al Jazeera reported, Iran has announced a “maximum deterrence” strategy to counter potential attacks by the United States, warning of an immediate response while expanding its military target lists to encompass US and Israeli assets across broader geographical zones.
This threat of retaliation coincides with a fresh escalation in key shipping lanes, where the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that an oil tanker was struck by two unknown projectiles near the Strait of Hormuz. The incident follows claims by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) that three tankers exploded after striking naval mines while navigating the Strait of Hormuz without authorisation.
Tensions between the United States and Iran intensified after joint US-Israeli military strikes on February 28, 2026, killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. A Pakistan-mediated interim agreement was reached in June 2026, but it fell apart the following month, leaving both countries embroiled in maritime confrontations and diplomatic deadlock over Iran’s nuclear programme and broader regional security concerns.