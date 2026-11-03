Gold Rate Today, November 3: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 13,964 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 12,730 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 10,416 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
The price of 24K gold today, November 3, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 13,964 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 27 over that on November 2.
Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 12, 800 per gram and Rs 10,473 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 25 and Rs 20 respectively over the prices on November 2.
According to Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com, “Gold and silver are attempting to recover after a sharp correction in international markets. In early trading, MCX December gold futures were quoted at Rs 1,40,222 per 10 grams, up 1.25%. December silver futures stood at Rs 1,83,890 per kg, gaining 2.66%. These are early electronic-session references, not confirmed prices at the regular MCX opening bell.”
|Purity
|Grams
|Today (INR)
|24 Carat
|10g
|Rs 13,964
|22 Carat
|10g
|Rs 12,800
|18 Carat
|10g
|Rs 10,473
City Wise Rate
|City
|24K
|22K
|18K
|Chennai
|Rs 13,964
|Rs 12,800
|Rs 10,475
|Mumbai
|Rs 13,964
|Rs 12,800
|Rs 10,473
|Delhi
|Rs 13,979
|Rs 12,815
|Rs 10,488
|Kolkata
|Rs 13,964
|Rs 12,800
|Rs 10,473
|Bangalore
|Rs 13,964
|Rs 12,800
|Rs 10,473
|Hyderabad
|Rs 13,964
|Rs 12,800
|Rs 10,473
|Pune
|Rs 13,964
|Rs 12,800
|Rs 10,473
|Vadodara
|Rs 13,964
|Rs 12,805
|Rs 10,478
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 13,964
|Rs 12,805
|Rs 10,478
Tensions in West Asia
Al Jazeera reported, citing the Associated Press, that the United States military has executed “limited defensive” strikes targeting Iranian assets within the Strait of Hormuz in direct response to surface-to-air missile threats aimed at American military forces.
Amid these ongoing tactical engagements, US Vice President JD Vance announced that Washington has achieved “progress” during indirect diplomatic negotiations with Iran, though officials in Tehran maintain that a resolution requires the immediate dismantling of the US naval blockade and full compliance with Iranian conditions.
Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reported that two crude oil tankers were set ablaze after striking sea mines deployed across the strategic maritime corridor, an escalation that coincides with widespread condemnation from Gulf nations following Friday’s missile and drone attack on a Qatari liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessel.
Tensions between the United States and Iran intensified after joint US-Israeli military strikes on February 28, 2026, killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. A Pakistan-mediated interim agreement was reached in June 2026, but it fell apart the following month, leaving both countries embroiled in maritime confrontations and diplomatic deadlock over Iran’s nuclear programme and broader regional security concerns.