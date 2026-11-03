Gold Rate Today, November 3: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 13,964 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 12,730 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 10,416 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, November 3, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 13,964 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 27 over that on November 2.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 12, 800 per gram and Rs 10,473 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 25 and Rs 20 respectively over the prices on November 2.

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According to Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com, “Gold and silver are attempting to recover after a sharp correction in international markets. In early trading, MCX December gold futures were quoted at Rs 1,40,222 per 10 grams, up 1.25%. December silver futures stood at Rs 1,83,890 per kg, gaining 2.66%. These are early electronic-session references, not confirmed prices at the regular MCX opening bell.”