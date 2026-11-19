Gold got cheaper across Indian cities on Thursday, 19 November 2026. In Delhi, Good Returns listed 24-carat gold at Rs 1,30,840 per 10 grams, down Rs 2,570 from the previous day, and 22-carat at Rs 1,19,950, down Rs 2,350. In Mumbai, 24-carat gold is Rs 13,069 per gram and 22-carat is Rs 11,980. Silver also fell, losing Rs 5,000 to Rs 1,80,000 per kilogram.

These prices, however, do not consider making charges, the 3% GST, and overhead charges. So, a jeweller’s final bill will be higher.

How far has the gold price in India fallen?

According to Good Returns, in Vijayawada, 24-carat gold was Rs 16,048 per gram on 21 August, Rs 14,226 on 30 October, and is Rs 13,069 today. That works out to roughly 19 per cent below late August and about 8 per cent below the end of October.