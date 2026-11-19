Gold price in India has dropped in India since it peaked earlier this year.
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Gold got cheaper across Indian cities on Thursday, 19 November 2026. In Delhi, Good Returns listed 24-carat gold at Rs 1,30,840 per 10 grams, down Rs 2,570 from the previous day, and 22-carat at Rs 1,19,950, down Rs 2,350. In Mumbai, 24-carat gold is Rs 13,069 per gram and 22-carat is Rs 11,980. Silver also fell, losing Rs 5,000 to Rs 1,80,000 per kilogram.
These prices, however, do not consider making charges, the 3% GST, and overhead charges. So, a jeweller’s final bill will be higher.
How far has the gold price in India fallen?
According to Good Returns, in Vijayawada, 24-carat gold was Rs 16,048 per gram on 21 August, Rs 14,226 on 30 October, and is Rs 13,069 today. That works out to roughly 19 per cent below late August and about 8 per cent below the end of October.
Gold keeps sliding: down ₹1,200 a gram since 10 Nov
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24K gold, per gram · India benchmark, 19 Nov 2026
₹13,069 / g
.▼ ₹257 today
Since 10 Nov ▼ 8.4%22K ₹11,98018K ₹9,802
Ten days, one direction
Daily change per gram. Longer bar = bigger move. Only one day (14 Nov) rose, by ₹27.
Nov 19
₹13,069
.
▼ 257
Nov 18
₹13,326
.
▼ 278
Nov 17
₹13,604
.
▼ 76
Nov 16
₹13,680
.
▼ 82
Nov 15
₹13,762
.
0
Nov 14
₹13,762
.
▲ 27
Nov 13
₹13,735
.
▼ 245
Nov 12
₹13,980
.
▼ 218
Nov 11
₹14,198
.
▼ 71
Nov 10
₹14,269
.
▼ 191
Nov 19
₹11,980
.
▼ 235
Nov 18
₹12,215
.
▼ 255
Nov 17
₹12,470
.
▼ 70
Nov 16
₹12,540
.
▼ 75
Nov 15
₹12,615
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0
Nov 14
₹12,615
.
▲ 25
Nov 13
₹12,590
.
▼ 225
Nov 12
₹12,815
.
▼ 200
Nov 11
₹13,015
.
▼ 65
Nov 10
₹13,080
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▼ 175
▼ 8%
vs 30 Oct₹14,226 to ₹13,069
▼ 19%
vs 21 Aug₹16,048 to ₹13,069
The 30 Oct and 21 Aug comparisons use Vijayawada 24K rates from Good Returns. Percentages are our arithmetic on those figures.
Why gold is falling
Gold pays no interest. When US rates are set to rise, holding it costs investors more.
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GOLD
US RATE-HIKE BETS
Higher rate bets, lower gold
1. US inflation ran hot
0.3% core CPI, 3rd month in a row
October's reading met the bar Fed Governor Christopher Waller had set for considering a bigger hike. Headline CPI rose 0.4% against 0.3% expected.
US Labor Dept data, 10 Nov, via Reuters/MarketWatch
2. The Fed may hike in December
~95% odds of a December hike
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The Fed held at 3.75%-4.00% on 28 Oct in a 10-2 vote, with two members wanting a hike. Minutes released 18 Nov show nearly all officials expect a quarter-point hike on 8-9 Dec; two floated a half-point. Waller says he favours the half-point.
Fed minutes and CME FedWatch, via AP, 18 Nov. Right after the CPI report (10 Nov) FedWatch put a quarter-point hike near 90% and a half-point near 10%.
3. The dollar is strong
19-month high for the US dollar
A firmer dollar makes dollar-priced gold costlier for buyers elsewhere. Treasury yields have also been rising.
Reuters, 12-18 Nov
4. Energy prices and thin buying
Oil rose as hopes of Middle East peace faded, feeding inflation worries (Reuters, 12 Nov). OCBC analysts say buying interest is subdued and further falls raise the risk of more selling (Business Recorder, as cited in the report).
Global spot gold, per troy ounce
Record, 29 Jan 2026$5,594.82
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Near $3,720 on 19 Novabout 33% lower
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Spot fell below $3,800 for the first time since Sept 2025 (Reuters). Spot moves all day; the ~$3,720 level is as reported on 19 Nov. A troy ounce is 31.1035 g, not the 28.35 g of an ordinary ounce.
Same gold, nearly the same price across India
24K, 22K and 18K per gram, 19 Nov. Ten cities sit within ₹15 of each other on 24K. Delhi is highest.
City
24K
22K
18K
Chennai
₹13,069
₹11,980
₹9,805
Mumbai
₹13,069
₹11,980
₹9,802
Delhi
₹13,084
₹11,995
₹9,817
Kolkata
₹13,069
₹11,980
₹9,802
Bangalore
₹13,069
₹11,980
₹9,802
Hyderabad
₹13,069
₹11,980
₹9,802
Kerala
₹13,069
₹11,980
₹9,802
Pune
₹13,069
₹11,980
₹9,802
Vadodara
₹13,074
₹11,985
₹9,807
Ahmedabad
₹13,074
₹11,985
₹9,807
India vs the world
24K per gram converted to rupees. India is about 9% to 15% dearer than every country listed.
India (benchmark)₹13,069
₹13,069
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SingaporeSGD 165.30
₹11,962
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Saudi ArabiaSAR 467
₹11,612
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OmanOMR 47.85
₹11,594
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QatarQAR 453
₹11,593
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MalaysiaMYR 509
₹11,534
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United StatesUSD 123.50
₹11,522
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UAEAED 452.50
₹11,491
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KuwaitKWD 37.97
₹11,463
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BahrainBHD 46
₹11,374
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Why India pays more
India raised gold import duty from 6% to 15% on 13 May 2026, and 3% GST applies on top. That is one big reason for the gap. Retail rate tables abroad are not strictly like-for-like, so treat the gap as indicative.
Customs Notification 15/2026, as summarised by tax guides; some sites still show the old 6%
What a 22K piece costs today
The ₹11,980 a gram rate is not your final bill. Pick a weight.
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.Gold value (5 g × ₹11,980)₹59,900
.Making charges (10%, illustrative)₹5,990
.GST at 3% on both₹1,977
You pay about₹67,867
▼ ₹6,232 less than on 10 Nov for the same piece (22K was ₹13,080 a gram then)
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.Gold value (10 g × ₹11,980)₹1,19,800
.Making charges (10%, illustrative)₹11,980
.GST at 3% on both₹3,953
You pay about₹1,35,733
▼ ₹12,463 less than on 10 Nov for the same piece (22K was ₹13,080 a gram then)
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.Gold value (20 g × ₹11,980)₹2,39,600
.Making charges (10%, illustrative)₹23,960
.GST at 3% on both₹7,907
You pay about₹2,71,467
▼ ₹24,926 less than on 10 Nov for the same piece (22K was ₹13,080 a gram then)
Illustration only. The 10% making charge is an assumed figure; real charges vary by jeweller and design. GST is taken at 3% on gold plus making charges, as jewellers bill it. Some guides cite 5% on making charges, but that rate is for job work.
Read before you buy: rates are per gram, from Good Returns, and exclude making charges, 3% GST and overheads. They differ a little by city and jeweller, so check the final quote.
Sources: Good Returns (Indian rates); Reuters via Kitco, Khaleej Times, Business Day (gold, dollar, Waller); AP (Fed minutes, FedWatch); customs and GST rules via tax guides, as of 19 Nov 2026.
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What is happening to gold globally
The easing gold prices could be attributed to global pressure. Reuters reported that spot gold dropped more than 2% on Wednesday to its lowest level in over a year. On Thursday it touched $3,693.13 an ounce, its weakest since September 2025, before steadying near $3,723.
1 ounce is around 28.35 grams.
The week before, gold had already lost about 3% in a day after the US inflation report was released.
Why gold is falling?
The minutes of the Federal Reserve’s 27-28 October meeting showed officials saw a growing risk that they might need to push harder on inflation, even though they held rates steady then. Federal Governor Christopher Waller said the bank should either approve a half-point hike in December or signal a faster pace of increases in 2027.
CME’s FedWatch tool puts the odds of a quarter-point hike in December at 90 per cent, with a larger move priced at 10 per cent. Higher rates hurt gold because it pays no interest, so holding it costs investors more.
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The US dollar is hovering near a 19-month high, which makes dollar-priced gold more expensive for buyers in other countries. Treasury yields have been rising as well.
Another factor is weak buying. Analysts at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC) quoted by Business Recorder said buying interest is subdued amid global uncertainty and that continued falls increased the risk of more selling.
What it means for buyers in India
Indian rates usually follow the international price, then get adjusted for the rupee, import duty and local taxes. When global gold drops and the rupee holds steady, local prices usually follow within a day. Rates also differ a little from city to city and jeweller to jeweller; so check the final quote before you pay.