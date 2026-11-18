Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 13, 326 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 12,215 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 9,994 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, November 17, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 13,326 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 278 over that on November 17.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 12,215 per gram and Rs 9,994 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 255 and Rs 209 respectively over the prices on November 17.

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Purity Grams Today (INR) 24 Carat 10g Rs 13,326 22 Carat 10g Rs 12,215 18 Carat 10g Rs 9,994

City Wise Rate

City 24K 22K 18K Chennai Rs 13,326 Rs 12,215 Rs 10,000 Mumbai Rs 13,326 Rs 12,215 Rs 9,994 Delhi Rs 13,341 Rs 12,230 Rs 10,010 Kolkata Rs 13,326 Rs 12,215 Rs 9,994 Bangalore Rs 13,326 Rs 12,215 Rs 9,994 Hyderabad Rs 13,326 Rs 12,215 Rs 9,994 Pune Rs 13,326 Rs 12,215 Rs 9,994 Vadodara Rs 13,331 Rs 12,220 Rs 9,999 Ahmedabad Rs 13,331 Rs 12,220 Rs 9,999

Tensions in West Asia

Al Jazeera reported that regional tensions across the Gulf escalated sharply as Kuwait reported that its air defence systems were intercepting “hostile” drone attacks, explaining the loud explosions heard across the country without naming the perpetrator, even as Iran claimed it had struck a US base there.