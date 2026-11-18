Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 13, 326 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 12,215 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 9,994 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
The price of 24K gold today, November 17, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 13,326 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 278 over that on November 17.
Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 12,215 per gram and Rs 9,994 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 255 and Rs 209 respectively over the prices on November 17.
|Purity
|Grams
|Today (INR)
|24 Carat
|10g
|Rs 13,326
|22 Carat
|10g
|Rs 12,215
|18 Carat
|10g
|Rs 9,994
City Wise Rate
|City
|24K
|22K
|18K
|Chennai
|Rs 13,326
|Rs 12,215
|Rs 10,000
|Mumbai
|Rs 13,326
|Rs 12,215
|Rs 9,994
|Delhi
|Rs 13,341
|Rs 12,230
|Rs 10,010
|Kolkata
|Rs 13,326
|Rs 12,215
|Rs 9,994
|Bangalore
|Rs 13,326
|Rs 12,215
|Rs 9,994
|Hyderabad
|Rs 13,326
|Rs 12,215
|Rs 9,994
|Pune
|Rs 13,326
|Rs 12,215
|Rs 9,994
|Vadodara
|Rs 13,331
|Rs 12,220
|Rs 9,999
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 13,331
|Rs 12,220
|Rs 9,999
Tensions in West Asia
Al Jazeera reported that regional tensions across the Gulf escalated sharply as Kuwait reported that its air defence systems were intercepting “hostile” drone attacks, explaining the loud explosions heard across the country without naming the perpetrator, even as Iran claimed it had struck a US base there.
Simultaneously, Bahrain issued two rapid danger alerts and urged citizens to stay calm while condemning Iran for what it termed “criminal attacks,” just as a US official confirmed to Al Jazeera that forces had targeted a missile launch site on Iran’s Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz in retaliation for an earlier Iranian strike on a US base in Bahrain.
Tensions between the United States and Iran intensified after joint US-Israeli military strikes on February 28, 2026, killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. A Pakistan-mediated interim agreement was reached in June 2026, but it fell apart the following month, leaving both countries embroiled in maritime confrontations and diplomatic deadlock over Iran’s nuclear programme and broader regional security concerns.