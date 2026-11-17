Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 13,604 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 12,470 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 10,203 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, November 17, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 13,604 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 76 over that on November 16.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 12,470 per gram and Rs 10,203 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 70 and Rs 57 respectively over the prices on November 16.

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Purity Grams Today (INR) 24 Carat 10g Rs 13,604 22 Carat 10g Rs 12,470 18 Carat 10g Rs 10,203

City Wise Rate

City 24K 22K 18K Chennai Rs 13,604 Rs 12,470 Rs 10,205 Mumbai Rs 13,604 Rs 12,470 Rs 10,203 Delhi Rs 13,620 Rs 12,485 Rs 10,218 Kolkata Rs 13,604 Rs 12,470 Rs 10,203 Bangalore Rs 13,604 Rs 12,470 Rs 10,203 Hyderabad Rs 13,604 Rs 12,470 Rs 10,203 Pune Rs 13,604 Rs 12,470 Rs 10,203 Vadodara Rs 13,610 Rs 12,465 Rs 10,208 Ahmedabad Rs 13,610 Rs 12,465 Rs 10,208

Tensions in West Asia

Al Jazeera reported as conflict intensifies across the region, Yemeni government troops have pulled back from areas near Bab al-Mandeb to reinforce Aden, their de facto administrative capital, while Saudi Arabia has replaced the commander of its coalition forces under mounting Houthi pressure.