Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 13,604 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 12,470 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 10,203 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
The price of 24K gold today, November 17, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 13,604 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 76 over that on November 16.
Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 12,470 per gram and Rs 10,203 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 70 and Rs 57 respectively over the prices on November 16.
|Purity
|Grams
|Today (INR)
|24 Carat
|10g
|Rs 13,604
|22 Carat
|10g
|Rs 12,470
|18 Carat
|10g
|Rs 10,203
City Wise Rate
|City
|24K
|22K
|18K
|Chennai
|Rs 13,604
|Rs 12,470
|Rs 10,205
|Mumbai
|Rs 13,604
|Rs 12,470
|Rs 10,203
|Delhi
|Rs 13,620
|Rs 12,485
|Rs 10,218
|Kolkata
|Rs 13,604
|Rs 12,470
|Rs 10,203
|Bangalore
|Rs 13,604
|Rs 12,470
|Rs 10,203
|Hyderabad
|Rs 13,604
|Rs 12,470
|Rs 10,203
|Pune
|Rs 13,604
|Rs 12,470
|Rs 10,203
|Vadodara
|Rs 13,610
|Rs 12,465
|Rs 10,208
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 13,610
|Rs 12,465
|Rs 10,208
Tensions in West Asia
Al Jazeera reported as conflict intensifies across the region, Yemeni government troops have pulled back from areas near Bab al-Mandeb to reinforce Aden, their de facto administrative capital, while Saudi Arabia has replaced the commander of its coalition forces under mounting Houthi pressure.
Meanwhile, maritime tensions escalated sharply in the Strait of Hormuz after four tankers caught fire upon striking naval mines and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced the seizure of a US drone near Qeshm Island. Developments unfolded alongside US Vice President JD Vance’s pledge that the conflict with Iran will not turn into a protracted “forever war” lasting even two years.
Tensions between the United States and Iran intensified after joint US-Israeli military strikes on February 28, 2026, killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. A Pakistan-mediated interim agreement was reached in June 2026, but it fell apart the following month, leaving both countries embroiled in maritime confrontations and diplomatic deadlock over Iran’s nuclear programme and broader regional security concerns.