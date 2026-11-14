Gold Rate Today, November 14: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 13,762 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 12,615 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 10,322 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

Written by: Aanya Mehta
2 min readUpdated: Nov 14, 2026 10:10 AM IST
gold rateThe gold price in India today stands at Rs 13,762 per gram for 24 carat gold,  Rs 12,615 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 10,322 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
AI Narration

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 13,762 per gram for 24 carat gold,  Rs 12,615 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 10,322 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, November 14, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 13,762 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 27 over that on November 13.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 12,615 er gram and Rs 10,322 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking an increase of Rs 25 and Rs 21  respectively over the prices on November 13.

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Purity Grams Today (INR)
24 Carat 10g Rs 13,762
22 Carat 10g Rs 12,615
18 Carat 10g Rs 10,322

City Wise Rate

City 24K 22K 18K
Chennai Rs 13,762 Rs 12,615 Rs 10,330
Mumbai Rs 13,762 Rs 12,615 Rs 10,322
Delhi Rs 13,777 Rs 12,630 Rs 10,227
Kolkata Rs 13,762 Rs 12,615 Rs 10,322
Bangalore Rs 13,762 Rs 12,615 Rs 10,322
Hyderabad Rs 13,762 Rs 12,615 Rs 10,322
Pune Rs 13,762 Rs 12,615 Rs 10,3822
Vadodara Rs 13,767 Rs 12,620 Rs 10,327
Ahmedabad Rs 13,767 Rs 12,620 Rs 10,327

Tensions in West Asia

Al Jazeera reported that Qatar and Turkiye have formalised a mutual defence pact, pledging to adopt “a unified stance in confronting any external armed attack targeting either party.” Meanwhile, escalating conflict in Yemen has displaced 340,000 people, according to the UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM).

In the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reported that two tankers exploded and caught fire after striking a naval mine while traversing an “unauthorised” route. Additionally, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that two Iranian drones headed toward Bahrain were intercepted without causing injuries or damage, while dismissing earlier IRGC claims of a strike on a US “early-warning radar” in the country.

Tensions between the United States and Iran intensified after joint US-Israeli military strikes on February 28, 2026, killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. A Pakistan-mediated interim agreement was reached in June 2026, but it fell apart the following month, leaving both countries embroiled in maritime confrontations and diplomatic deadlock over Iran’s nuclear programme and broader regional security concerns.

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