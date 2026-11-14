Gold Rate Today, November 14: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 13,762 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 12,615 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 10,322 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, November 14, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 13,762 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 27 over that on November 13.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 12,615 er gram and Rs 10,322 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking an increase of Rs 25 and Rs 21 respectively over the prices on November 13.

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Purity Grams Today (INR) 24 Carat 10g Rs 13,762 22 Carat 10g Rs 12,615 18 Carat 10g Rs 10,322

City Wise Rate

City 24K 22K 18K Chennai Rs 13,762 Rs 12,615 Rs 10,330 Mumbai Rs 13,762 Rs 12,615 Rs 10,322 Delhi Rs 13,777 Rs 12,630 Rs 10,227 Kolkata Rs 13,762 Rs 12,615 Rs 10,322 Bangalore Rs 13,762 Rs 12,615 Rs 10,322 Hyderabad Rs 13,762 Rs 12,615 Rs 10,322 Pune Rs 13,762 Rs 12,615 Rs 10,3822 Vadodara Rs 13,767 Rs 12,620 Rs 10,327 Ahmedabad Rs 13,767 Rs 12,620 Rs 10,327

Tensions in West Asia

Al Jazeera reported that Qatar and Turkiye have formalised a mutual defence pact, pledging to adopt “a unified stance in confronting any external armed attack targeting either party.” Meanwhile, escalating conflict in Yemen has displaced 340,000 people, according to the UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM).